Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
First session of 18th Lok Sabha expected to begin on June 24

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 11, 2024 02:35 PM IST

The newly-elected members of the lower House of Parliament were expected to be sworn in on the first two days of the session

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is expected to begin on June 24 and the newly-elected members of the lower House of Parliament were likely to be sworn in on the first two days, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

The President was expected to address the House on June 27. (AP)
The President was expected to address the House on June 27. (AP)

Former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Radha Mohan Singh, who has been re-elected for the seventh time, was expected to be picked as the pro tem Speaker on the third day of the session.

The President was expected to address the House on June 27 and the economic survey was likely to be tabled on July 3. The full Budget is expected to be presented on July 22. On February 1, an interim Budget was presented ahead of the Lok elections this summer.

