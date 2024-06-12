Elon Musk had sex with a SpaceX employee, asked a woman to have his babies: Report

Elon Musk reportedly had sex with a SpaceX employee and a former intern and asked a woman at his company to have his babies. While the billionaire's alleged use of illegal drugs raised concerns among some executives and board members of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk has also created a culture at his companies which has made women employees uncomfortable, the Wall Street Journal reported. Earlier, it was reported that Elon Musk used drugs including LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, mushrooms and ketamine, at times with some board members. Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk is seen. (Reuters)

Citing female employees at Tesla, the report claimed that these women were shown “an unusual amount of attention or pursued” by Elon Musk. This comes as a woman- SpaceX flight attendant- alleged that in 2016 Elon Musk exposed himself to her and offered to buy her a horse in exchange for sex acts.

Another woman, who resigned from SpaceX in 2013, alleged in exit negotiations that Elon Musk had asked her to have his babies. The Wall Street Journal reported that a woman at the company had a month-long sexual relationship with Elon Musk in 2014 while she directly reported to him. The relationship ended badly forcing her to leave the company and sign an agreement prohibiting her from discussing her work for Elon Musk.

The report claimed that a woman who worked at SpaceX received repeated invitations from Elon Musk to come to his house at night, as per a text exchange.

“Come by!” Elon Musk wrote to which the woman did not respond. The billionaire then sent the following messages as per the report:

“Look, it’s either me or 6am [exercise] :)”

“Just finished the Model 3 production call. It’s def going to be hell for several more months.”

“Are you coming over? If not, I will probably tranq out. Too stressed to sleep naturally.”

“Probably best if we don’t see each other.”

The woman texted Elon Musk in the morning, saying, “Oh man. I’m sorry, I’d already fallen asleep. I’ve been a late night person most of my life but have been trying to switch over because it seems responsible. Tbh. Sorry I crashed last night."

Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX’s president and chief operating officer, said, “The untruths, mischaracterizations, and revisionist history in your email paint a completely misleading narrative. I continue to be amazed by what this extraordinary group of people are achieving every day even amidst all the forces acting against us. And Elon is one of the best humans I know.”