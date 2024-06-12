NEET UG result 2024: NTA answers FAQs, responds to queries regarding compensatory marks calculation

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG), the results of which were declared on June 4, 2024. The FAQs were released to clarify the allegations and concerns regarding the conduct of the exam, rewarding of marks, compensatory marks and more. Regarding the role of NTA in NEET UG 2024, NTA said that the agency's responsibility is to conduct the examination and declare the result based on the eligibility criteria provided by NMC. (HT FILE)

Compensatory Marks Calculation

Many applicants and stakeholders had raised concerns over the compensatory marks that were awarded to a few students who appeared for the NEET UG 2024 examination due to the loss of time at their exam centres.

NTA mentioned that few Writ Petitions were filed by the candidates of NEET (UG) - 2024 before the Hon’ble High Courts for loss of exam time in the NEET (UG) - 2024 exam at few Centres. Accordingly, a Grievance Redressal Committee was formed which looked into the concerns and verified CCTV footage from the concerned exam centres. To compensate for the loss of time for such candidates, they were compensated with compensatory marks.

“The loss of examination time was ascertained and such candidates were compensated with marks based on their answering efficiency and time lost, as per the mechanism/ formula established by the Hon’ble Apex Court, vide its judgment dated 13.06.2018 in W.P. 551 of 2018. 1563 candidates were compensated for the loss of time,” mentioned NTA in the release.

Role of NTA

Regarding the role of NTA in NEET UG 2024, NTA said that the agency's responsibility is to conduct the examination and declare the result based on the eligibility criteria provided by NMC. "The candidates submitted their category as per the National Category List and based on the same the result has been declared. The NTA has provided All India Rank to the candidates and the admitting Authorities will draw a merit list based on All India Rank for the seats of MBBS/BDS, etc. falling under their jurisdiction. When candidates apply to their State, they will mention their category as per the State Category List. State Counselling Authorities will accordingly make their Merit List. The same is the case with the domicile,” replied NTA.

NEET UG 2024 was conducted in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu) for more than 24 lakh candidates in 571 cities including 14 cities outside the country Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Singapore.

