NTA postpones CSIR-UGC NET exam due to 'unavoidable circumstances' and 'logistic issues'
CSIR UGC-NET examination postponed due to ‘unavoidable circumstances' and ‘logistical issues’, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday.
“The candidates are hereby informed that the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June-2024 which was scheduled to be held between 25.06.2024 to 27.06.2024 is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues. The revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website,” the NTA said in a statement.
This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for updates.
