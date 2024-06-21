 NTA postpones CSIR-UGC NET exam due to 'unavoidable circumstances' and 'logistic issues' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
NTA postpones CSIR-UGC NET exam due to 'unavoidable circumstances' and 'logistic issues'

ByHT News Desk
Jun 21, 2024 09:10 PM IST

NTA postpones CSIR-UGC NET exam due to 'unavoidable circumstances' and 'logistic issues'

CSIR UGC-NET examination postponed due to ‘unavoidable circumstances' and ‘logistical issues’, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday. 

“The candidates are hereby informed that the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June-2024 which was scheduled to be held between 25.06.2024 to 27.06.2024 is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues. The revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website,” the NTA said in a statement. 

The CSIR UGC-NET examination was scheduled to be held between June 25 and June 27.(HT file)
The CSIR UGC-NET examination was scheduled to be held between June 25 and June 27.(HT file)

 

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for updates.

NTA postpones CSIR-UGC NET exam due to 'unavoidable circumstances' and 'logistic issues'
Follow Us On