NEET row: Priyanka Gandhi's 'helpless' jibe at PM Modi prompts BJP's ‘dirty politics’ retort

Reacting to the postponement of NEET-PG 2024 medical exam, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked Narendra Modi on Sunday, saying the “helpless” prime minister has been watching the spectacle of the youth of the country wasting time and energy to fight “BJP's corruption”. In response, the Bharatiya Janata Party said the exams were being cancelled and postponed to prevent the Opposition from playing with the future of students. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a press conference. (ANI file photo)

The verbal exchange erupted after the NEET-PG and CSIR-NET exams were postponed within days. Last week, the government cancelled the UGC-NET exam after its question papers were found circulating on the Internet.

The NEET-UG exam has also been under the scanner after a whopping 67 medical aspirants scored full marks in the entrance exam. Reports of paper leaks have also emerged from Bihar.

The Central government has ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the NEET and NET exams.

"Under BJP rule, the entire education system has been handed over to the mafias and corrupt people. The political stubbornness and arrogance of handing over the country's education and the future of children in the hands of greedy and sycophantic incompetent people has made paper leaks, cancellation of exams, disappearance of studies from campuses and political hooliganism the identity of our education system," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote on X on Sunday morning.

She said the BJP government isn't being able to conduct any exam in a fair manner.

"Today, the BJP government has become the single biggest obstacle in front of the future of the youth. The capable youth of the country are wasting their most precious time and all their energy in fighting the corruption of the BJP and helpless Modi ji is just watching the spectacle," she added.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called PM Modi's government incompetent. He claimed PM Modi was helpless in front of the paper leak racket and education mafia.

"Under BJP rule, students are forced to 'fight' against the government to save their future, not 'study' to make their career. It is clear now - Modi, who has been a silent spectator every time, is completely helpless in front of the paper leak racket and education mafia. Narendra Modi's incompetent government is the biggest threat to the future of students - we must save the country's future from it," he wrote on X.

Reacting to the Congress leaders' onslaught, BJP leader Amit Malviya claimed the NEET-UG paper leak row is linked to Congress ally RJD in Bihar.

"The NEET-UG paper leak is linked to Congress's ally RJD. To cover up this, you yourself were posting fake videos. The remaining examinations have been postponed so that the Opposition cannot play with the future of the students and use them for their dirty politics," he said.

13 people were arrested in Bihar over the alleged paper leak.

Meanwhile, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto demanded education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

The Central government on Saturday removed National Testing Agency (NTA) director general Subodh Kumar Singh from his post over the embarrassing controversy. Pradeep Singh Kharola has been appointed as the chief of the testing agency.

Subodh Kumar Singh has been placed on compulsory wait in the Department of Personnel and Training.

The government has formed a seven-member panel, led by ISRO former chairman Dr K. Radhakrishnan, to recommend reforms in the functioning of the agency.

