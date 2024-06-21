NEET-UG, UGC-NET row: 'BJP's corruption weakening country,' says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the Narendra Modi government over paper leaks, alleging that 'BJP's corruption is weakening the country'. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi during a public meeting in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh.(PTI)

In a post on X, Gandhi said that under the BJP, paper leaks turned into a “national problem” and have ruined the future of millions of youth.

“In the last 5 years, papers for 43 recruitment exams have been leaked in the country,” Gandhi wrote in Hindi. “Under BJP rule, paper leaks have become a national problem that has ruined the future of millions of youths.”

The Congress leader said that instead of making youths skilled and capable, the BJP government is weakening them.

“Millions of promising students study day and night, preparing for various exams, with their parents bearing the burden of education costs despite their own hardships,” she wrote. “Students wait for vacancies for years. When vacancies are announced, there are expenses for filling out the forms for travelling to the exam centres, and in the end, all efforts are wasted due to corruption. BJP's corruption is weakening the country.”

Gandhi's criticism comes days after the University Grants Commission (UGC) cancelled the UGC-NET examination on Wednesday, a day after it was held.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of junior research fellowship, for appointment as assistant professors and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges.

The decision by the ministry happened amid a massive row over alleged irregularities in the conduct of medical entrance exam NEET.

NEET is a nationwide entrance examination conducted by the NTA for admission in undergraduate medical programs.

The examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates took it. The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, apparently because the evaluation of the answer sheets got completed earlier.

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar and other irregularities in the prestigious exam. The allegations have led to protests in several cities and petitions in several high courts and the Supreme Court.

The Opposition has demanded a probe under the supervision of a sitting Supreme Court judge. Some leaders have also demanded the removal of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the disbanding of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

What Centre said on paper leaks, NTA



Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday announced the formation of a high-level committee to review the functioning of the NTA. “The government is going to form a high-level committee which will be investigating several issues pertaining to the NTA. Recommendations will be expected from that high-level committee to further improve NTA, its structure, functioning, examination process, transparency and data security protocol. We are committed to zero error exam,” the minister had said at a press conference.