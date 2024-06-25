NEET Row Live: CBI collects evidence from Bihar Police, Mamata Banerjee suggests abolition of NEET UG

NEET 2024 Row Live Updates: All India Democratic Students' Organisation supporters burn effigy of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to protest against alleged scam in NEET and UGC-NET exam

NEET 2024 Row Live Updates: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday collected evidence linked to the alleged NEET paper leak case from the Bihar Police. The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar police was handling the investigation in the state until the central agency took it over along with other cases in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra on Monday arrested a Zilla Parishad school principal from Latur and detained a teacher in connection with the paper leak case....Read More

The centre on Saturday handed over the probe into the irregularities in NEET UG to the CBI and removed the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The Education Ministry also formed a seven-member panel headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Radhakrishnan to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the National Testing Agency (NTA).

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suggested the abolition of NEET and medical admissions based on state-level entrance examinations.

The NTA on June 23 conducted the re-NEET examination for 1,563 candidates who were awarded grace marks and 813 of them (52 per cent) took the test. The centre had previously announced that the award of grace marks has been withdrawn and the affected candidates who do not wish to sit for the re-exam will be ranked on the basis of their original score (without grace marks) in the test.

(With inputs from PTI)

