NEET Row Live: CBI collects evidence from Bihar Police, Mamata Banerjee suggests abolition of NEET UG
NEET 2024 Row Live Updates: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday collected evidence linked to the alleged NEET paper leak case from the Bihar Police. The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar police was handling the investigation in the state until the central agency took it over along with other cases in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra on Monday arrested a Zilla Parishad school principal from Latur and detained a teacher in connection with the paper leak case....Read More
The centre on Saturday handed over the probe into the irregularities in NEET UG to the CBI and removed the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The Education Ministry also formed a seven-member panel headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Radhakrishnan to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the National Testing Agency (NTA).
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suggested the abolition of NEET and medical admissions based on state-level entrance examinations.
The NTA on June 23 conducted the re-NEET examination for 1,563 candidates who were awarded grace marks and 813 of them (52 per cent) took the test. The centre had previously announced that the award of grace marks has been withdrawn and the affected candidates who do not wish to sit for the re-exam will be ranked on the basis of their original score (without grace marks) in the test.
NEET 2024 Row Live Updates: On Sunday (June 23), the NTA conducted the NEET re-exam for students who were affected by time loss. They were first awarded grace marks, but the decision was later called off. The centre said that those students can either take the re-exam and go with the new score or keep the old score (without grace marks).
Only 813 of the 1563 eligible candidates appeared for the NEET re-test.
NEET 2024 Row Live Updates: The Nanded Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) has filed a case against two teachers – Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav and Jalil Khan Umar Khan Pathan – and two others, accused of leaking the NEET exam paper, under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
A senior officer from Latur police said, “The Initial probe revealed messages of financial transactions were shared between the accused. Jadhav confessed to assuring students of clearing the exam in exchange for money and sending hall tickets of many students to Kongalwar. Authorities are trying to reach out to students and parents whose exam admit cards were recovered from the mobile of the accused. Read more.
NEET 2024 Row Live Updates: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan faced NEET slogans raised by opposition MPs as he took oath as a member of the Lok Sabha, shows a video posted on X by the Congress.
NEET 2024 Row Live Updates: With questions against the National Testing Agency piling up, the questions of the hour are: does the NTA require restructuring? Is there a need for stricter reforms? For answers, Hindustan Times spoke to a few field experts who shared their insights on the issue. Check it here.
NEET 2024 Row Live Updates: Amid the ongoing controversies involving alleged irregularities in NEET, and UGC NET exams, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to use facial recognition and AI-based CCTV surveillance to prevent cheating and impersonation in its examinations. Read more here.
NEET 2024 Row Live Updates: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abolish NEET UG and revert to the previous system of state-level entrance examinations for admission to undergraduate medical courses.
“I strongly urge upon you to consider and take immediate steps to restore the previous system of conducting this examination by the state governments and abolish the NEET examination,” Banerjee wrote. “This will help restore normalcy and confidence of the aspirant students in the system.” Read.
NEET 2024 Row Live Updates: The seven-member panel of the Education Ministry on NTA reforms will consult students and parents regarding their concerns and seek suggestions on how to create a robust system of entrance examinations in the country.
The panel, headed by former ISRO Chairman K Radhakrishnan, held its first meeting at the IIT-Delhi campus on Monday.
“The first meeting of the high-level committee of experts that is set up by the government of India Ministry of Education for looking at the entire gamut of entrance tests in the country met and the first priority for us is to elicit from the students and parents of this country their concerns and they are suggestions,” Radhakrishnan said.
NEET 2024 Row Live Updates: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday collected all evidence linked to the alleged NEE paper leak case from the Bihar police.
The evidence included a partially burnt question paper, mobile phones, laptops, post-dated cheques and reference question papers. Read more.