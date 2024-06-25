NEET: CBI collects burnt question paper, phones, laptops from Bihar Police | 10 points
A two-member Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Monday collected all material evidence related to the alleged NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case.
A two-member Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Monday collected all material evidence linked to the alleged NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case from the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar police, which had been handling the investigation until the probe agency took over. The two CBI officials - a DIG and deputy SP rank officer - also met the officials of the Shastri Nagar Police station in the national capital, where the first case of the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination was lodged, reported PTI. Meanwhile, several student unions have organised massive protests against alleged corruption in NEET examinations.
Also read: NEET, UGC Exam row: Should NTA be restructured? Here's what experts think of what needs to be done
Here are the top updates of the NEET row:
- The material evidence collected by the CBI from the EOU of the Bihar police included a partially burnt question paper recovered from a house in Patna, mobile phones of those arrested, laptops, post-dated cheques and reference question papers provided by the National Testing Agency (NTA), reported PTI.
- Reportedly, a two-member CBI team is expected to record the statements of the 18 arrested persons in the case, including prime suspect Sikandar Yadavendu, his associates, a few aspirants and their parents - soon. The central agency may also take the accused to Delhi for detailed interrogation by obtaining a transit remand from a court.
- According to officials, the CBI is likely to file FIRs in connection with the destruction of evidence and register disproportionate assets (DA) cases against some of the accused who are public servants, reported PTI.
- According to reports, the prime suspect in the case, Yadavendu, has a history of involvement in criminal activities and has served a jail term. He has also reportedly acquired huge assets that are disproportionate to his known source of income.
- Several student body unions, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI), Tribal Students Union (TSU), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Tribal Youth Federation (TYF), have jointly organised a large-scale protest against the corruption in the NEET examinations.
- The students held demonstrations on Monday in several cities by holding placards and chanting slogans, demanding the immediate resignation of the union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protesting students also highlighted the emotional and psychological toll on students who prepared for the exams rigorously, only to find their efforts undermined by corrupt practices.
- Earlier on Monday, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee urged PM Modi to consider abolishing NEET and reverting to the system of states conducting the exam in the wake of the paper leak row.
- RJD shared several photographs of one of the accused, Amit Anand, Nitish Kumar and family members of Sanjeev Kumar alias Lutan Mukhiya with leaders of the ruling NDA and demanded a thorough probe into the “links” between the two sides.
- Earlier, Bihar deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha claimed that the arrested prime suspect in the NEET paper leak case is linked to officials associated with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
- Meanwhile, amid the row over NEET and UGC NET examinations, Nationalist Congress Party leader (Sharad Chandra Pawar faction) Rohit Pawar-led delegation held a meeting with Maharashtra governor Ramesh Bais, demanding that the state government enact a law similar to the one adopted by the Centre to curb paper leaks and irregularities.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.