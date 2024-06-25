NEET: CBI collects burnt question paper, phones, laptops from Bihar Police | 10 points

A two-member Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Monday collected all material evidence linked to the alleged NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case from the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar police, which had been handling the investigation until the probe agency took over. The two CBI officials - a DIG and deputy SP rank officer - also met the officials of the Shastri Nagar Police station in the national capital, where the first case of the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination was lodged, reported PTI. Meanwhile, several student unions have organised massive protests against alleged corruption in NEET examinations.

A protest outside the ministry of education over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam in New Delhi (HT Photo)