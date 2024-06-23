NEET UG Re-test: Out of 1563, 813 candidates appear for re-examination, informs National Testing Agency

A total of 813 out of 1563 candidates appeared for the NEET-UG retest on Sunday, according to the National Testing Agency. NEET UG Re-test: According to the NTA, 813 out of total 1563 candidates appear for re-examination held on Sunday. (Representative image/HT Photo)

The retest is being conducted for the affected candidates who had experienced time loss during the originally scheduled examination on May 5.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

"Only 52 per cent of a total of 1563 candidates gave retest on June 23. Attendance 813 total. On two Jajjar centres, attendance was 58.09 per cent. Out of 494, 287 gave the retest," NTA said.

"63 candidates were debarred from all over the country over malpractices. Now 17 candidates from Bihar have been debarred for malpractices during the NEET examination. 30 candidates from centers in Godhra have been debarred," as per NTA.

Also read: NEET UG Re-test: Students in Rajkot hold massive protest over re-exam, say achieved marks with hard work

The re-conduct of the exam was announced following allegations of irregularities in NEET-UG, including paper leaks.

Amid allegations of irregularities in the conduct of entrance examinations, the National Testing Agency (NTA) claimed on Sunday that its website and all its web portals are fully secure.

The NTA further dismissed the allegations of the portals being compromised, calling them "wrong and misleading."

"NTA website and all its web portals are fully secure. Any information that has been compromised and hacked is wrong and misleading," the NTA said in a post on X.

Also read: NEET UG Row: Maharashtra ATS detains two teachers, releases them after hours of questioning

The NTA is facing criticism over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance-Test (NEET) (UG) Examination 2024. This has led to an uproar across the country, with the opposition demanding to scrap the testing agency. An unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 marks out of 720, which added to the concerns.

Also read: NEET PG 2024: Candidates express anguish over postponement of exam, here’s what they said

Amid the NEET irregularities allegations, the Centre postponed the NEET-PG exam a day ahead of its postponed date and cancelled the UGC-NET exam conducted on June 18.