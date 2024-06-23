NEET UG Row: Maharashtra ATS detains two teachers, releases them after hours of questioning

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Maharashtra detained two teachers who run a private coaching centre in the Latur district in connection with the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, an official said on Sunday. NEET UG Row: The Maharashtra ATS detained two teachers on Saturday night and released them later after hours of questioning. (Getty image)

As per a PTI report, the agency’s Nanded unit detained the two on Saturday night and let them go after questioning them for hours. As per the official, one of the teachers works in a government school in Latur district.

It is learned that the ATS would call the teachers again if needed.

This move by the ATS comes in the backdrop of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filing its first information report (FIR) regarding irregularities in the NEET UG exam on Sunday, following a complaint from the education ministry.

It may be mentioned here that the CBI teams will head to Bihar and Gujarat to investigate a “larger conspiracy” surrounding the 2024 NEET-UG exam.

The Centre on Saturday had decided to hand over the probe to the CBI. Issuing a statement in this regard, the centre said “For transparency in the examination process, the Ministry of Education, after a review, has decided to entrust the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive investigation.”

Besides, the Ministry of Education has also constituted a high-level committee of experts chaired by K Radhakrishnan, former chairman of ISRO, to ensure transparent, smooth, and fair conduct of examinations. The ministry in its statement had stated that the committee will recommend reforms in the examination process, improvements in data security protocols, and the structure and functioning of the NTA. The committee has been tasked to submit its report within two months.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday postponed the NEET PG examination citing “precautionary measures”. The NEET PG is another national-level entrance examination to be postponed in June after the UGC NET and CSIR NET.

