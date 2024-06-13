MCC NEET UG counselling 2024 likely from July 6 on mcc.nic.in, check details here

NEET UG Counselling 2024 Date: The online counselling process for admission to all India quota undergraduate medical seats is likely to begin on July 6. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release its counselling schedule for NEET 2024 qualified candidates on mcc.nic.in. NEET UG counselling 2024 likely from July 6 (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The MCC is responsible for holding the NEET UG counselling process for 15 per cent all India quota seats and all seats of central universities (Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, University of Delhi and Faculty of Dentistry at Jamia Milia Islamia) along with seats of colleges under the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.

The NEET UG counselling for state quota seats is conducted by the respective state counselling authorities.

NEET UG Counselling: What NTA said about the date

On Thursday, the NTA informed the Supreme Court that the NEET re-test will be held on June 23, and the results will likely be declared before June 30 to facilitate the counselling process starting on July 6.

The top court was hearing petitions challenging the award of grace marks to 1,563 candidates.

The SC disposed of the petitions after the centre informed it had decided to cancel the grace marks and hold a re-examination for those candidates.

The centre said that if a candidate does not wish to sit for the re-test, his/her original score (without grace marks) will be considered.

The court issued a notice regarding petitions raising alleged malpractices in the conduct of the exam and tagged with petitions listed for July 8. These include petitions to cancel NEET results on account of allegations of question paper leaks and other malpractices.

The SC refused to stop the counselling process at this point and said the admission of successful candidates to medical colleges and other institutions would be subject to the outcome of the pending petitions.

