 NEET irregularities: Accused shared financial transactions on mobile, say police
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
NEET irregularities: Accused shared financial transactions on mobile, say police

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jun 25, 2024 05:32 AM IST

On Sunday, ATS detained Jadhav and Pathan. Later, a case was registered at Shivajinagar Police Station against the four accused and Pathan was arrested

The authorities have arrested a zilla parishad (ZP) teacher from Latur and registered a case against four persons after it emerged that a racket was being operated to help NEET students crack the exam, police said on Monday. Officials said messages of financial transactions were shared by two teachers with a Delhi-based man.

Police said Jadhav and Pathan run a private coaching centre. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Police said Jadhav and Pathan run a private coaching centre.

The Nanded anti-terrorism squad (ATS) has filed a case against two teachers — Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav, primary zilla parishad teacher from Takali in Madha (Solapur district) and Jalil Khan Umar Khan Pathan, headmaster at primary ZP school at Katpur in Latur — Iranna Mashnaji Kongalwav, instructor at Omerga-based ITI in Dharashiv district; and one Gangadhar of Delhi under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Pathan was arrested on Sunday late night and the others are at large.

On Sunday, ATS detained Jadhav and Pathan. Later, a case was registered at Shivajinagar Police Station against the four accused and Pathan was arrested.

Police said Jadhav and Pathan run a private coaching centre.

Senior officer from Latur police said, “Initial probe revealed messages of financial transactions were shared between the accused. Jadhav confessed to assuring students of clearing exam in exchange of money and sending hall tickets of many students to Kongalwar. Authorities are trying to reach out to students and parents whose exam admit cards were recovered from the mobile of accused.

Somay Munde, superintendent of police (SP), Latur, said, “As per the complaint filed by the ATS, we have booked the four accused and arrested one who was granted police custody till July 2.”

Police sources confirmed that Pathan and Jadhav were involved in malpractice in optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets while Kongalwar was working as an agent.

As per the complaint filed by sub-inspector Awez Kazi at ATS Nanded, Shivajinagar Police Station has filed a case under Sections 420, 120 B of the IPC and Sections 3, 4, 10 of the Public Examination (Prevention and Unfair Means) Act 2024.

Pune
Follow Us On