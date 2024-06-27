Impartiality is the main responsibility: Akhilesh to Lok Sabha Speaker

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party’s floor leader Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday led a host of leaders to seek more parliamentary space for the Opposition from Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and referred to the suspension of lawmakers in the previous Lok Sabha. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI)

“You are like the chief justice of democratic system. We all expect from you that the voice of any public representative should not be suppressed, nor the dignity of the house should be hurt by repeating the actions such as expulsion,” Yadav said during the discussion after Birla’s election.

The SP chief, whose party emerged as the single-largest party in Uttar Pradesh with 37 MPs, called for equal space and opportunity.

“The House should run as per your instructions, not otherwise. We stand by your every just decision,” he said, indicating that the Opposition doesn’t want the writ of the government to dictate House proceedings. Yadav also hoped that Birla “will carry forward the glorious tradition of this post without any discrimination” and “give equal opportunity and respect to every MP and every party.”

“Impartiality is the great responsibility of this great post,” Yadav added, reminding everyone that the stone wall behind the speaker’s chair is built beautifully but has a gap (the rift between the ruling side and the Opposition). The SP leader also quipped that he expected the speaker’s seat at greater height and said, “Whom should I ask to make this chair higher?”

Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandopadhyay, too, urged the speaker not to expel MPs.

“It is my firm belief that somehow the floor of the House always depends on the attitude of the treasury benches. So far as the parliamentary democratic process is concerned, the House belongs to the Opposition. This attitude is to be adopted by the ruling party,” he said.

Bandopadhyay, who enjoys a good rapport with Birla, said, “You may have your good intention but sometimes, you bow down to the ruling party’s pressure. My experience says this. Suspension of 150 MPs in one day has happened in this House. It is not desirable.”

Pointing out that the PM mentioned legislative business, Bandopadhyay said, “it has also happened that so many bills had been passed without any discussion. I would humbly submit to you that let some positive decisions be taken so that the bills be tabled and discussed in a proper manner.”

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s TR Baalu spoke about impartiality. “You might have been elected on the lotus symbol, which always floats in the water but it would not allow the water to stick. Likewise, you might have been elected by my BJP friends but hereafter there should be no politics between you and this House. You do not have any colour also,” he said.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule pitched for more discussion. “If we all spend more time here together to deliberate more, to argue more from both sides, that is to make sure that we serve India and make it a good nation, a brighter nation, because India is one of the largest democracies in the world, and any little thing that happens here affects globally. And, democracy is looked as a dark life. We did that mistake last time. I urge the hon. treasury benches that we are here to work, we are here to serve, and I have a hope that we have a much better and a warmer relationship.”