Parliament Session LIVE Updates: President Murmu to address joint sitting today

Parliament Session LIVE Updates: President Droupadi Murmu is slated to address the joint sitting of the Parliament on Thursday, which will be her first presidential address after the formation of the BJP-led NDA government for the third time at the Centre post-general elections. Following the address, a motion of thanks will be moved in both the Houses of Parliament, which will be discussed by the lawmakers. The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced on Monday, and the Rajya Sabha session will start today.

Earlier on Wednesday, NDA candidate Om Birla was elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for the second time in a row after Prime Minister Narendra Modi moved the motion in the House. Birla defeated the Opposition's candidate, an eight-term Congress MP, Kodikkunil Suresh, through a voice vote.

Post-election, Birla received congratulations from PM Modi, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and various leaders from both the NDA and the opposition. After 1952, 1967, and 1976, this was the fourth time the Speaker was elected by way of an election.

Speaking on occasion, Birla urged that there should be a new vision and resolve for the 18th Lok Sabha. He called for the 18th Lok Sabha to be a centre of creative thinking and new ideas, which would establish high levels of parliamentary traditions and dignity and added that the aim of the House should be to fulfil the resolve of Viksit Bharat.

Further, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency on June 26, 1975, the speaker praised the strength and determination of all those who strongly opposed the Emergency, fought and protected India's democracy.