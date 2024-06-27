Parliament Session LIVE Updates: President Murmu to address joint sitting today
Parliament Session LIVE Updates: President Droupadi Murmu is slated to address the joint sitting of the Parliament on Thursday, which will be her first presidential address after the formation of the BJP-led NDA government for the third time at the Centre post-general elections. Following the address, a motion of thanks will be moved in both the Houses of Parliament, which will be discussed by the lawmakers. The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced on Monday, and the Rajya Sabha session will start today....Read More
Earlier on Wednesday, NDA candidate Om Birla was elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for the second time in a row after Prime Minister Narendra Modi moved the motion in the House. Birla defeated the Opposition's candidate, an eight-term Congress MP, Kodikkunil Suresh, through a voice vote.
Post-election, Birla received congratulations from PM Modi, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and various leaders from both the NDA and the opposition. After 1952, 1967, and 1976, this was the fourth time the Speaker was elected by way of an election.
Speaking on occasion, Birla urged that there should be a new vision and resolve for the 18th Lok Sabha. He called for the 18th Lok Sabha to be a centre of creative thinking and new ideas, which would establish high levels of parliamentary traditions and dignity and added that the aim of the House should be to fulfil the resolve of Viksit Bharat.
Further, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency on June 26, 1975, the speaker praised the strength and determination of all those who strongly opposed the Emergency, fought and protected India's democracy.
Parliament Session LIVE Updates: Zero FIR, online police complaints, videography of crime scenes key highlights of new criminal laws
Zero FIR, registration of police complaints online, summons through electronic modes and mandatory videography of crime scenes of all heinous crimes are the key highlights of the three new criminal laws that will come into effect from July 1.
The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 mark a significant step towards empowering Indian citizens and aim to create a more accessible, supportive and efficient justice system for everyone, official sources said.
The new laws, enacted late last year, are set to replace the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act respectively.
Under the new laws, a person can now report incidents by electronic communication, without the need to physically visit a police station. This allows for easier and quicker reporting, facilitating prompt action by the police, the sources said.
Parliament Session LIVE Updates: Om Birla’s reference to Emergency sparks face-off with Opposition in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday condemned the imposition of Emergency in 1975 and described it as a “dark day in the history” of the country, setting off a political firestorm during the first session of the House as Congress members shouted slogans and termed the remarks “unfortunate”. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members welcomed the speaker’s reference to Emergency, opposition members condemned the reference, prompting Birla to adjourn the House. Read more
Parliament Session LIVE Updates: What's the joint session address protocol?
According to the information, President Droupadi Murmu will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the presiding officers of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha at the Gaja Dwar of the Parliament building from where she will be escorted to the Lower House chamber with the traditional sceptre 'Sengol' in the lead.
According to Article 87 of the Constitution, at the commencement of the first session after each general election to the House of the People and at the commencement of the first session of each year, the President shall address both Houses of Parliament assembled together and inform Parliament of the causes of its summons.
Parliament Session LIVE Updates: ‘If you want to say something, say Bharat Mata ki Jai’, says BJP's Jaiveer Singh on Owaisi's "Jai Palestine" slogan
Uttar Pradesh Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jaiveer Singh on Wednesday criticised AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his "Jai Palestine" slogan during his oath-taking as a Member of Lok Sabha and said that Hyderabad MP should show respect towards his country and should have said Bharat Mata ki Jai and Hindustan ki Jai to express loyalty towards the country he lives in.
He also said that Owaisi would live in India, eat Indian food and then raise slogans for Palestine.
He emphasised the importance of loyalty to one's country regardless of religion or caste, stating, "One should respect the country they live in. If you want to say something, say Bharat Mata ki Jai, say Hindustan ki Jai."
"He always tries to create a new controversial statement. He will live in India, eat Indian food...and then raise the slogans of Palestine Zindabad. I think that one should be loyal to the country in which he is, no matter which religion it belongs to. Or whatever caste he belongs to, he should not forget the respect of his country..If you want to say something, say Bharat Mata ki Jai, say Hindustan ki Jai," Singh told ANI.
Parliament Session LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker’s post may be new point of contention
The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), chose to maintain suspense over the appointment of the deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha. Soon after NDA’s nominee Om Birla was re-elected as the Speaker on Wednesday, the focus shifted to the stand-off between the government and the opposition over the deputy Speaker’s post. Read more
Parliament Session LIVE Updates: Sam Pitroda reappointed chairman of Indian Overseas Congress
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday reappointed Sam Pitroda as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, weeks after he resigned from the post following some controversial remarks in the middle of Lok Sabha elections which the BJP termed as "racist".
Pitroda, who is considered a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, resigned from the post on May 8, and his resignation was accepted by the Congress chief.
"Congress president has reappointed Sam Pitroda as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress with immediate effect," AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that Pitroda was reappointed Indian Overseas Congress chief after he clarified the context in which the controversial statements were made.
Parliament Session LIVE Updates: Om Birla begins second tenure as LS Speaker, Opposition hopes "no more expulsions"
Om Birla was elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker for the second time in a row after the motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seconded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was adopted by the House through a voice vote on Wednesday.
On his re-election to the House, Birla thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders of parties in the House and Members of Parliament for their support.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi congratulated Om Birla on his re-election and said that the Lok Sabha Speaker is the final arbiter of the voice of the people, and the Opposition this time represents that voice significantly more than the 17th Lok Sabha.
"I would like to congratulate you for the successful election that you have been elected for the second time. I would like to congratulate you on behalf of the entire Opposition and the INDIA alliance," Gandhi said.
Rahul Gandhi also assured the Speaker on behalf of the entire opposition of assisting the speaker in the functioning of the House.
Parliament Session LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha elects Om Birla as Speaker by voice vote
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee Om Birla was once again elected as the Lok Sabha speaker on Wednesday after a motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adopted through voice votes. Read more
