18th Lok Sabha's first session: What will be the Opposition's key issues?

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will commence today, June 24, and will witness the oath taking ceremony of all the newly elected Members of Parliament, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Opposition is expected to raise a number of issues in the Parliament on Monday in an attempt to corner the NDA government. First session of the 18th Lok Sabha to begin today

During the first session of the Lok Sabha, President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath to Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha. After this, Mahtab will administer the oath to PM Modi as the Leader of Lok Sabha.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

It is expected that two key issues will take centre stage in the 18th Lok Sabha - the NEET-UG and NTA row and the election of the new Speaker. The Lok Sabha Speaker election will be conducted on June 26, and President Murmu will address a joint session of the Parliament on June 27.

18th Lok Sabha: Key issues in focus

The first issue in focus is expected to be the Speaker election on June 26, and the appointment of Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Congress and INDIA parties reacted sharply to his appointment, questioning why the 7-time MP was chosen over Dalit MP Kodikkunnil Suresh, who is the senior most member of the Lok Sabha.

After the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate 2024 (NEET-UG), Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi targeted the BJP and said that they stand with the students. Gandhi also vowed to raise this issue in the Parliament.

Another key issue in focus is expected to be the railway safety protocols in India and the recent accident of the Kanchanjunga Express, which claimed 10 lives. Opposition earlier fielded multiple attacks at Centre over the recent railway accidents, and it is likely that this issue will be raised in the Parliament.

It is also likely that the Opposition will bring focus and question the government on the implementation of the new criminal laws, which were passed by the Lok Sabha in December last year.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will be held from June 24 and conclude on July 3. The 264th Session of Rajya Sabha will also commence on June 27 and conclude on July 3.