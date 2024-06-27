NEET row: Cong students' wing NSUI's members storm NTA office in Delhi, demand closure of exam body

Members of Congress's student wing National Students Union of India (NSUI) on barged inside the office of the National Testing Agency (NTA), the examination body under fire over the NEET and UGC-NET row.



According to a PTI report, the NSUI workers stormed the NTA office in Delhi's Okhla, raising ‘shut down NTA’ slogans.



NSUI workers protest inside National Testing Agency (NTA) office in New Delhi on Thursday.(X/ANI)

A video shared by NSUI showed scores of its members raising slogans inside the building of the NTA.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part in it.

The results were announced on June 4, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities.



The NSUI protests are held on the day President Droupadi Murmu asserted that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre is committed to a fair probe in the recent incidents of paper leaks.

“Whether it is competitive examinations or government recruitment, there should be no reason for any hindrance. This process requires complete transparency and probity. Regarding the recent instances of paper leak in some examinations, my government is committed to a fair investigation and ensuring strict punishment to the culprits,” the President said in her address to joint session of parliament earlier in the day.



The National Testing Agency (NTA) is facing massive criticism over the cancellations and allegations of irregularities in competitive examination. Last week, the government replaced the NTA director general Subodh Kumar Singh and appointed Pradeep Singh Kharola in his place.



The government has also set up a seven-member panel led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Radhakrishnan to look into exam reforms and review the functioning of the testing agency.

Two other exams -- CSIR-UGC NET and NEET PG -- were also cancelled by the government last week as a preemptive measure.