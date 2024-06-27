From 2-tier test, carbonless OMR sheets to NTA abolition, experts suggest ways to stem NEET rot

While the probe into the NEET-UG paper leak is underway, now by the CBI, to nab the masterminds who compromised with the sanctity of exams, there is now a bigger challenge to make national level competition involving lakhs of students foolproof with a robust mechanism for future. Experts feel the need of some easy and innovative ways in view of the pattern of leak and and the various ways of tampering with the exam process to affect the genuine students.(ANI )

HT caught up with teachers and those into medical coaching to know how could things be improved to give meritorious students the confidence that the exams they take would not be compromised. A common refrain of them all was that people with impeccable integrity should be at the helm and the government should itself take the responsibility, not conduct it through outsourcing.

While a high-powered committee set up by the government is already working on this and the matter is before the Supreme Court , the experts feel the need of some easy and innovative ways in view of the pattern of leak and and the various ways of tampering with the exam process to affect the genuine students.

Ranjit K Verma, Former VC, Munger University

Conducting exams on this scale is always a challenge and therefore the mechanism has to be perfect, as a small opportunity can be misused by vested interests. I am confident the high-powered committee with top brains will come out with lasting solutions.

As this is a technological era, software corruption or use of virus can be done by the unscrupulous elements. That needs to be taken care of. Besides, there is need for strict surveillance at all the levels till the publication of results. What we know is there are 12 vulnerable points - from setting of questions up to the conduct of exams and every point should be under close monitoring.

Vipin Kumar Singh, Founder MD, Goal institute

The best way of checking the rampant malpractices at various levels due to involvement of high stakes is to make the exam a two-phase exercise to separate the wheat from the chaff. There have been reports of various ways of cheating in medical entrance exams. In 2003 also, there was a big uproar after questions of medical leaked and Ranjit Don’s name came to light. The next year, the pattern was changed. Yet, be it appearing through imposters or managing centres, the problems have been cropping up every year.

In my opinion, the best option in view of growing number of candidates is to have two-phase objective type exams to weed out non-serious candidates. Even if some manage to sneak in through dubious means in the first phase, they could be weeded out in the second phase. There should not be subjective type test, as that will create anomalies in marking. The problem with NEET is that big players are involved in it and unless a system to weed out the crooks is not out in place, things will not work on a sustained basis.

Shankar Kumar, Head, Deptt of Physics, Patna Science College, Patna University

An important step will be Introduction of JEE like two-tier system with Prelims (two attempts). Top 15% after transparent rationalization should be allowed for final exams. There should be a cut-off point for qualifying to have eligibility of admission even in private medical colleges, just like cut-off fixed for lecturership in NET exam.

Another significant step should be exam in offline mode using carbonless OMR sheet for the students, with a copy to be carried by the students after the test. For Online mode, the pattern of BITS (of instantly showing attempted - correct & incorrect answers to student on screen and through SMS) . Final marks after the end of all exams should be annnounced after releasing model answers and questions in Public.

The dependency of Examining Body like NTA on outsourcing agency and contractors should be reduced to minimal level, specially in matters of technology and confidential contents. The accountability of Centre superintendent, specially in matters of selection of invigilators and their briefing as per SOP, must be there. The wrong distribution of question paper this year has created long perpetuating effects. The SOP should cater two points - transparency and quality of confidential material along with defined accountability at each stage.

Dr Abullais , Director concept coaching centre

To make the NEET foolproof and develop a robust system, which can not be tampered with by the vested interest, the first and foremost thing is that the NTA should be abolished . It is the government job to hold examination as UPSC does. Private players don't generate confidence and confidentiality is often compromised due to involvement of outsourcing agencies, which are vulnerable to pulls, pressure and lure. The government should develop a mechanism with people of high integrity and technical knowledge.

Further NEET can be made two phases like JEE or three phases like UPSC. There should be PT to weed out the non serious candidates. Then the written exam should be conducted without OMR sheet. The exam system based on MCQ, OMR is always vulnerable to sabotage by the people who are entrusted the responsibility. There have been reports of blank OMR being filled later. Vacant OMR can be filled later on in between the exam and result.

Rahul Kumar, IIM Bangalore alumnus , MD, Edurise Institute

The stakes involved for individual students in NEET make it a do-or-die examination for everyone involved. These high stakes make students and parents vulnerable, and this vulnerability is exploited by touts and agents who affect the sanctity of this examination. In the long term, we need more medical colleges, MBBS seats, and reduced differences between government and private medical college fee structure.

In the short term structural changes in the conduct of the examination, like 2 tier examination system (as in UPSC or JEE), online examination, staggered examination days to streamline the load on the system and changes in the examining body like bringing people from academia will help in the conduct of a fair and transparent examination.

Ajay Bhahadur Singh, Zindagi Foundation

Recently the Indian Government has taken a stringent decision regarding fraud related to the NEET exam. People found guilty in paper leak and related crime will be punished with imprisonment between three and five years to lifelong and fine up to Rs. 1 crore under Prevention of Unfair Act,2024. This decision was indeed a need of the hour to stop such big scams which jeopardize the lives of lakhs of students. This is probably the biggest scam of Indian history in the education field which grabbed the eyeballs of lakhs of citizens. Previously it was small punishment or small amount of fine, which could not stop guilty people from committing these kinds of crimes but now there will be a deterrent. Due to these irregularities many genuine students have to suffer. People are eagerly waiting for the Supreme Court’s decision. What is important is to take this challenge as an opportunity to prevent any recurrence anywhere and that will require putting in place a mechanism that is not easily tampered with.