NEET UG 2024 row live updates: Centre enforces ‘anti-paper leak law’ amid huge protests

For weeks, protests have swept across India as thousands of students hit the streets against this year’s process amid allegations of NEET-UG question paper leaks (File)

NEET UG 2024 row live updates: Amidst the controversy surrounding "malpractices" in the NEET-UG and the cancellation of the UGC NET exam, the Centre announced on Friday the enforcement of the "Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024." This law aims to prevent unfair practices in public examinations and common entrance tests conducted nationwide and takes effect on Friday....Read More

What does the new law say?

The Act defines public examinations as those administered by authorities designated by the central government. These encompass various entities such as the Union Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board, National Testing Agency, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, and departments of the central government and their affiliated offices for recruitment purposes.

Furthermore, the Act prohibits the premature disclosure of confidential exam-related information and unauthorized individuals from entering exam centres to cause disturbances. The law entails stringent punitive provisions for those involved in these offences, including a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to ₹1 crore.

The Bill received approval from both Houses of Parliament during the Budget session, which concluded on February 10. Its primary objective is to curb the use of “unfair means” in public examinations and enhance “greater transparency, fairness, and credibility.”

All offences outlined in the Bill will be deemed cognizable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable.

NET UGC/ CSIR NET UGC

The CSIR UGC-NET examination has been postponed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) due to "unavoidable circumstances" and “logistical issues,” as announced on Friday.

On Wednesday, the Centre announced the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination following initial indications suggesting a compromise in its integrity.

The UGC-NET assesses Indian nationals' eligibility for positions such as 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in universities and colleges across India.

The NEET row

The release of NEET results on June 4 saw an unprecedented occurrence in the history of the NTA, with 67 students achieving a perfect score of 720. Six students from a centre in Haryana's Faridabad were among those listed, prompting concerns about potential irregularities. Allegations suggest that the inclusion of grace marks may have contributed to the top rank being shared by 67 students.

On Friday, the Supreme Court declined to postpone the NEET-UG counselling process, set to commence on July 6, asserting that it is not straightforward.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is preparing to conduct a retest for the medical entrance exam on Sunday for 1,563 candidates who had previously been granted grace marks to compensate for lost time at six centres.