NEET-UG, UGC-NET row: Here's all you need to know about NTA and its role

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been in the limelight after the recent controversies surrounding the result declaration of NEET 2024 and the cancellation of the UGC NET 2024. Students, parents, educators and stakeholders are voicing their strong opposition to the agency's conduct and functionality, which handles competitive exams like JEE Main, NEET, UGC NET, and other exams. Candidates wait to complete the frisking procedure before entering the exam hall to appear for UGC NET Exam 2024 in Patna.(Santosh Kumar)

With the SC coming down heavily on the Centre and NTA, asking not to compromise with the sanctity of the examinations, lawmakers are now introspecting about the faultlines within the agency.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also Read: NEET row: Deal strictly with any negligence on your part, SC tells NTA, Centre, court issues notice on cancellation plea

What is the role of the National Testing Agency

The Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GOI) established the National Testing Agency (NTA) in 2017, as an independent, autonomous, and self-sustained testing organization under the Societies Registration Act (1860) for conducting efficient, transparent and international standards tests.

NTA conducts the exams to assess candidates' competency for admission to premier higher education institutions. This means that from test preparation, to test delivery and test marking, NTA is involved and also addresses issues concerning the exam the agency is entrusted with.

What are the exams that NTA has been entrusted with

The following are the exams/departments that NTA holds exams for as per the official website:

Examinations conducted by the NTA DHR-ICMR 2024 - Biomedical Research Eligibility Test (BRET) Employees' Provident Fund Organisation Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) - Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE)

High Court of Gujarat JOINT CSIR-UGC NET

University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET ALL INDIA AYUSH POST GRADUATE ENTRANCE TEST (AIAPGET) Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Common Management Admission Test Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test SWAYAM NTA SHRESHTA Common University Entrance Test Navyug School Sarojini Nagar Entrance Test NATIONAL COUNCIL FOR HOTEL MANAGEMENT NATIONAL ELIGIBILITY CUM ENTRANCE TEST (UG) GRADUATE APTITUDE TEST – BIOTECHNOLOGY (GAT-B) & BIOTECHNOLOGY ELIGIBILITY TEST (BET) Central Universities Recruitment National Institute of Fashion Technology Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade National Horticulture Board Joint Entrance Examination (Main)

JEE (Main) YASASVI High Court of Uttarakhand Recruitment

Who all are a part of the NTA team

According to the official website, the core NTA team members are:

Test Item Writers

Researchers and Psychometricians and

Education Specialists

Together, they are responsible for ideating and conducting the assessment tests across the country.

Also Read: Can’t allow even 0.001% negligence in NEET: SC

Who all are a part of the NTA Governing Body

Prof (Retd) Pradeep Kumar Joshi, (Former Chairman, UPSC) is the Chairperson and Subodh Kumar Singh, IAS, Director General (NTA) is the Secretary of the NTA's governing body. The other members include:

Three Directors of IITs in their ex-officio capacity as the present, preceding and succeeding Chairpersons of JEE (Advanced)

Two Directors of the NITs in their ex-officio capacity as the present and preceding Chairperson of CSAB

Two Directors of the IIMS in their Ex-officio capacity as the present and preceding Chairpersons of CAT

Director, IISER Pune (Representing IISERs, on a rotation basis)

Vice Chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru University (Representing Central Universities, on a rotation basis)

Vice Chancellor, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi

Chairman, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Bengaluru

Dr. Harish Shetty, M.D. (Psychiatry), Dr. LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai

Why is NTA being discussed in the news

The National Testing Agency announced the postponement of the June edition of the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR UGC NET) and University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2024), citing unavoidable circumstances and logistic issues. The development comes amid controversy around the NEET UG 2024 exam, which is facing allegations of irregularities.

Also Read: NEET-UG, UGC-NET row: Centre reveals disturbing ‘darknet’ angle; Congress to launch protest | 10 points