 NEET row: Deal strictly with any negligence on your part, SC tells NTA, Centre, court issues notice on cancellation plea | Education - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NEET row: Deal strictly with any negligence on your part, SC tells NTA, Centre, court issues notice on cancellation plea

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Jun 18, 2024 12:05 PM IST

The matter was heard by a vacation bench of justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti.

The Supreme Court told the National Testing Agency (NTA) and Centre to look into the NEET UG 2024 issue and deal with it strictly if any negligence was found on their part.

The Supreme Court told the National Testing Agency (NTA) and Centre to look into the NEET UG 2024 issue and deal with it strictly if any negligence was found on their part. (Manish/HT)
The Supreme Court told the National Testing Agency (NTA) and Centre to look into the NEET UG 2024 issue and deal with it strictly if any negligence was found on their part. (Manish/HT)

The matter was heard by a vacation bench of justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti. The court was hearing a petition filed by a group of candidates led by Amulya Vijay Pinapati.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also Read: NEET-UG paper leak case: Bihar Police recover 6 post-dated cheques for 'question paper facilitators'

“Even if there is 0.01% of negligence on your part, it should be thoroughly dealt with," said the SC as the court issued notice on two other petitions challenging discrepancies in the results of NEET-UG 2024 and sought cancellation of the exam.

The court said that a person who plays fraud on the system and gets admission to the (medical) course will be more deleterious to society while reminding the Centre and NTA not to be unmindful of the labour children have put into preparing for this examination.

The court also issued notice on another petition filed by Nitin Vijay challenging the award of grace marks and asked NTA to file its response by July 8.

Also Read: NEET-UG row: Pradhan says ‘lot of improvement needed in NTA’ after oppn attack

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said the government would take strong actions against functionaries of the National Testing Agency (NTA) if they were found to be involved in irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), 2024.

"Additional wrongdoings have also come to the fore in two locations. I assure both students and parents that the government has taken the issue very seriously. We will take it to a logical end," he said.

The NEET 2024 results, announced on June 4, 2024, triggered a massive uproar, with several aspirants and parents demanding a probe and seeking a “re-exam”, alleging that the paper was leaked at certain centres where students got high scores.

Also Read: ‘Grace marks’ reversed amid raging NEET row

(With inputs from Abraham Thomas)

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / education news / NEET row: Deal strictly with any negligence on your part, SC tells NTA, Centre, court issues notice on cancellation plea
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On