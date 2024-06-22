NEET UG 2024 re-test tomorrow for 1563 candidates, check admit card link, exam day guidelines here
NEET UG 2024 re-test will be conducted tomorrow, June 23, 2024 for 1563 candidates. Check admit card link and exam day guidelines here.
The National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct the NEET UG 2024 re-test tomorrow, June 23, 2024. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses will be conducted for 1563 candidates. The Agency will be re-conducting the examination in 6 cities in a single shift – from 2 pm to 5.20 pm.
The NEET UG 2024 re-test examination admit card was released on June 19, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the re-test can download their respective admit cards from the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ by using their respective Application Number and Date of Birth.
The direct link to download the NEET UG 2024 re-test admit card is given here.
NEET UG 2024 re-test admit card direct link
NEET UG 2024 re-test: Exam day guidelines here
The appearing candidates can check the exam day guidelines given here.
- The documents that need to be carried to the exam centre are a printed copy of the admit card with a passport-size photograph, one passport-size photograph, and one postcard-size colour photograph with a white background. These should be pasted on the Proforma downloaded with the Admit Card, authorised photo IDs issued by the government, and aPwBD certificate.
- All the candidates who will appear for the re-test tomorrow must reach the exam centre by 1:30 PM. The invigilator will announce important instructions and check the admit cards from 1:30 to 1.45 pm.
- Candidates are not allowed to bring Water Bottles, Tea, coffee, cold drinks or snacks into the examination centre.
- Candidates are not allowed to bring any barred item or any item which could be used for Unfair practices.
- All candidates appearing for the examination will not be allowed to leave their seats or the Examination Room/Hall until the Test concludes, as per the schedule. Candidates should not leave the Room/Hall without handing over their OMR Sheets to the invigilator on duty.
