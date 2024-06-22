NEET UG 2024 re-test tomorrow for 1563 candidates, check admit card link, exam day guidelines here

The National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct the NEET UG 2024 re-test tomorrow, June 23, 2024. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses will be conducted for 1563 candidates. The Agency will be re-conducting the examination in 6 cities in a single shift – from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. NEET UG 2024 re-test tomorrow, check admit card link, exam day guidelines here (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The NEET UG 2024 re-test examination admit card was released on June 19, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the re-test can download their respective admit cards from the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ by using their respective Application Number and Date of Birth.

The direct link to download the NEET UG 2024 re-test admit card is given here.

NEET UG 2024 re-test: Exam day guidelines here

The appearing candidates can check the exam day guidelines given here.

The documents that need to be carried to the exam centre are a printed copy of the admit card with a passport-size photograph, one passport-size photograph, and one postcard-size colour photograph with a white background. These should be pasted on the Proforma downloaded with the Admit Card, authorised photo IDs issued by the government, and aPwBD certificate.

