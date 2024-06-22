 Bihar Police obtain NEET exam papers to tally with seized documents; may do narco testing of accused - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bihar Police obtain NEET exam papers to tally with seized documents; may do narco testing of accused

PTI |
Jun 22, 2024 04:54 PM IST

Bihar Police obtain NEET exam papers to tally with seized documents; may do narco testing of accused

Patna, The Economic Offences Unit of Bihar Police has obtained NEET reference question papers to compare these with documents recovered during a search operation last month from a flat here and is also exploring the "possibility of conducting narco analysis and brain mapping tests" of accused in the case, sources said on Saturday.

Bihar Police obtain NEET exam papers to tally with seized documents; may do narco testing of accused
Bihar Police obtain NEET exam papers to tally with seized documents; may do narco testing of accused

They also indicated that the Enforcement Directorate might investigate the money laundering aspect of the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination -the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test or NEET, conducted by the National Testing Agency in May.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

"We had requested the NTA for the reference question papers after we began the probe last month. Finally, they did the needful. We will tally these papers with partially burnt papers seized from a Patna flat last month. This exercise is likely to be done before a forensic examination of such documents," an EOU source said.

Top officials of the EOU are likely to visit Delhi on Saturday to "discuss certain aspects of the ongoing probe with the senior officials of the Union Education Ministry and other concerned wings", he said.

"Based on EOU’s FIR, the Enforcement Directorate may probe the matter under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act . The central agency is expected to identify proceeds of crime and initiate proceedings to attach properties belonging to the accused or suspects," said another source of the Economic Offences Unit.

Commenting on this, Abhayanand, former director general of police , Bihar, told PTI, “There is no doubt that grave offences have been committed in the NEET-UG 2024 exam. Prima facie, it appears that the paper was leaked…evidence collected so far is also suggestive of the paper leak. The case must be probed under the provisions of the PMLA as black money is involved in it."

It is also learnt that certain arrested accused in the case are "providing conflicting statements or changing their statements during interrogation", the EOU sources said.

"Investigators are not satisfied with the statements of certain accused. Although they have been questioned several times, their replies are not convincing. Now officials are contemplating conducting brain mapping and narco-analysis tests. These scientific tests may provide certain fresh leads to investigators," one of the EOU sources said.

The EOU, which is probing the alleged NEET-UG paper leak case, last month arrested 13 people as part of its investigation into the alleged paper leak in the NEET-UG 2024 exam.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Exam Results / Bihar Police obtain NEET exam papers to tally with seized documents; may do narco testing of accused
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On