Arvind Kejriwal visits police station, AAP says 500 students assisted through legal helpline after protest detentions
In a significant show of support, Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP provide legal assistance to 500 students arrested during recent protests in Delhi.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said it has extended legal and other assistance to around 500 students and youths detained during protests at Jantar Mantar and the Parliament March in Delhi, claiming its legal team has been working continuously to help those taken into custody.
According to the party, the support has been provided through the AAP Student Helpline (8588833548), which has been receiving calls and messages from students seeking assistance. The party said the initiative was launched on the directions of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to provide legal aid to those detained during the protests.
Kejriwal visits police station, party claims students released
AAP claimed that Kejriwal personally visited Mandir Marg police station, where he met students who had been detained. According to the party, he told the students that he would remain at the police station until they were released.
The party alleged that following his visit, around 70 to 80 students detained at Mandir Marg police station, Parliament Street police station and other locations were released.
AAP also claimed that some students from the Ashok Vihar area were safely assisted and that one missing student was traced and reunited with their family.
The party described the issue as one concerning the rights of students and young people rather than merely a political matter. It said a dedicated helpline had been started to provide legal and medical assistance so that no student facing difficulties would feel unsupported.
Party says legal support will continue
AAP said it has consistently stood alongside people during public movements and cited its support for farmers during the farmers' protest as an example. The party maintained that it was extending similar support to students participating in the current demonstrations.
According to the party, the right to express one's views peacefully is a constitutional right, and supporting young people during such circumstances is both a social and moral responsibility.
Referring to the ongoing student protest at Jantar Mantar, AAP said no participating student or youth would be left without support. It stated that its legal team has been visiting police stations and other relevant locations to provide assistance while maintaining contact with students through the helpline.
The party reiterated that approximately 500 students and youths have so far received legal and other necessary assistance through the initiative and said efforts to protect the rights of students would continue.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More