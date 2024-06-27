NEET-UGC NET exam controversy: A timeline of events so far

23 days and counting since the controversy over the NEET UG results 2024 erupted. Clearly, things took a turn for the worse on June 4 following the declaration of the NEET UG results by the National Testing Agency (NTA) which eventually led to the opening of a pandora’s box of alleged anomalies and malfeasance. Mired in muck and controversy, the NTA today faces challenges of a tall order so as to exculpate itself from the allegations levelled against it. NEET-UGC NET exam controversy: Here's a timeline of events concerning the NEET UG as well as other important examinations that have rocked the country in the past few weeks. (HT file image)

Starting with the spark of NEET UG results, through the cancellation of the UGC NET examinations conducted on June 18 and the postponement of the joint CSIIR=NET 2024, to the appointment of a new Director General of the NTA, the Agency seems to be maimed to a degree that it is on the verge of losing its credibility.

On that note, Hindustan Times charts the timeline of unsavaoury events that have surfaced in the recent past and their likely consequences on the future of a sizeable section of the academic community of the country:

1. June 4: Results declaration and spark of an uproar

The NTA released the NEET UG results 2024, soon after which there was discontent among candidates who appeared in the examination. The controversy began over an alleged paper leak case during the conduct of the NEET UG exam by the NTA on May 5, 2024, and a consequent outrage over the “inflation of marks” of 1,563 students who were compensated for the loss of time. Students from at least six centers in states, including Meghalaya, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Surat, and Chandigarh, had complained about the loss of time during exams.

A section of students and parents had also alleged that the question paper was leaked in certain exam centers and that the integrity of the examination was compromised.

2. June 6: NTA issues statement of clarification:

On June 6, the NTA issued a statement concerning the queries of candidates on the NEET UG 2024 Result. It informed that a few Writ Petitions were filed by the candidates of the examination before the High Court of Punjab & Haryana, Delhi, and Chhattisgarh, raising concerns of loss of exam time during the conduct of the test NEET at a few exam centers. The NTA said that after careful evaluation, 1,563 candidates who experienced a loss of time were compensated and their marks were revised as per the set mechanism. The NTA further maintained that the integrity of the examination was not compromised at these centers as per CCTV footage verification.

3. Ministry forms High-Level Committee

Amid the growing concerns, the Ministry of Education held an official press conference. At the conference, the then Director General of NTA Subodh Kumar Singh informed the education ministry had set up a four-member panel to review the grace marks awarded to more than 1,500 candidates in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam. The committee will submit a report in a week and accordingly, a decision will be made.

4. June 9: Issue takes a political turn

Amid the allegations, the controversy soon took a political turn after the opposition slammed the Central government for the state of affairs. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test saying he would be the voice of the students in the Parliament and raise this issue at the earliest. He reiterated Congress' poll promise of freeing students from the issue of paper leaks, and that the party has made a “robust plan” to battle the problem.

Before Rahul Gandhi, his sister and fellow party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Modi government over alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam and called for resolution of students' "legitimate complaints" through an investigation.

Whereas Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal targeted the BJP accusing it of "totally botching the NEET examinations and destroying the future of medical aspirants. He even wrote to K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary of the Ministry of Education, and sought an exhaustive inquiry into the NEET-UG Exam 2024 irregularities conducted by the NTA.

Likewise, the Aam Admi Party or AAP leader Jasmine Shah demanded a Supreme Court-monitored SIT probe into the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG, stating it is a serious matter concerning the future of the country's youths.

5. June 10: Candidates approach Supreme Court

On June 10, reports came to the fore that a NEET applicant from Andhra Pradesh had filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court wherein he challenged the decision of the National Testing Agency to grant grace marks to students in the examination. Another petition was filed in the Supreme Court to recall the NEET-UG 2024 results, thereby seeking fresh examinations.

6. June 11: Need Answers: Supreme Court to NTA

On June 11, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the NTA seeking a response to the plea that sought fresh NEET UG examination 2024 over alleged paper leaks and irregularities. “Sanctity has been affected, we need answers,” the top court's vacation bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah said, as it tagged the petition filed by 10 NEET candidates. The court also refused to stay the counselling process for admissions in MBBS, BDS, and other courses for successful candidates

7. June 13: NEET UG Re-test for 1,563 candidates announced

On June 13, the NTA informed in an official notice that based on the recommendations of the High-Powered Committee, the NTA decided to reconduct NEET UG on June 23 for 1563 candidates who had experienced time-loss during the originally scheduled examination on May 5 and were awarded compensatory marks.

8. June 13: Paper leak allegations baseless: Education Minister Pradhan

On June 13, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan rejected the allegations of NEET-UG paper leak as baseless while reiterating the government’s commitment to safeguarding the interest of students. “There was no paper leak. No proof has been found yet…The allegations of corruption in NTA (National Testing Agency) are unfounded. It is a very credible body,” said Pradhan.

He also stated that even the accountability of the National Testing Agency will also be fixed in cases lapses are found.

9. June 19: UGC-NET cancelled by the Centre

In a shocking turn of events, the Union Education Ministry on June 19, ordered the cancellation of the UGC-NET 2024 following inputs that the exam's integrity may have been compromised. The Ministry said that the case was handed over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a probe. These inputs indicated potential compromises in the examination's integrity, according to the Ministry. It added that to uphold transparency and the sanctity of the examination process, the ministry decided to cancel the exam and initiate a fresh examination cycle.

10. June 20: UGC NET Question Paper on Darknet

On June 20, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan revealed that the UGC-NET examination paper was leaked on Darknet, leading to its cancellation. “Soon after it was clear that the UGC-NET question paper on Dark Net matches the original question paper of UGC-NET, we decided to cancel the examination,” Pradhan said.

11. June 20: NEET applicant’s shocking confession

On June 20, police reports came to the fore that a candidate from Samastipur had admitted that he was handed the leaked question paper by his uncle, a day prior to the examination held in May this year. The candidate, Anurag Yadav said he was handed the NEET exam question paper and answer sheet on the eve of the exam that was held on May 5 and was made to memorize the answers. He and his uncle Sikandar Yadavendu are among the several arrested by the Bihar police in the paper leak case.

12. June 21: NTA to be strengthened: Pradhan

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on June 21, asserted to further strengthen the National Testing Agency by "reconsidering important things." Assuring action against those responsible for the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the examinations, Pradhan said government had decided to form a committee of experts which will reconsider all important matters and that the NTA will be strengthened further. “Those who are responsible for it (discrepancies) will be held accountable,” said Pradhan.

13. June 21: Enforcement of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024

On June 21, the centre announced the enforcement of the "Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024" which aims to prevent unfair practices in public examinations and common entrance tests conducted nationwide. The law prohibits the premature disclosure of confidential exam-related information and unauthorized individuals from entering exam centers to cause disturbances. Punishment includes a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to ₹1 crore.

14. June 21: Joint CSIR-UGC NET postponed by NTA

The NTA on June 21 announced the postponement of the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) examination scheduled for June 25 to June 27, 2024. In a press release, the NTA announced that the exam had been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances and logistical issues. The new exam dates will be shared later on the official website, the NTA added.

15. June 22: Centre forms 7-member expert committee

On June 22, the Union Education Ministry officially announced the constitution of a high-level committee of experts headed by a former chief of the ISRO ‘to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through National Testing Agency (NTA).’ The committee will focus on reform in the mechanism of the examination process, improvement in Data Security protocols, and the Structure and functioning of the National Testing Agency. Headed by former ISRO Chairman Dr K. Radhakrishnan, the committee is tasked to submit its report within 2 months.

16. June 22: NEET PG postponed as a ‘precautionary measure’

On June 22, the centre postponed NEET PG 2024, which was supposed to be held on June 23 for admission to postgraduate medical courses. In a press release, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) announced that the NEET PG exam has been deferred as a “precautionary measure” considering recent allegations against the integrity of competitive examinations in the country. It added that a new date for the examination will be announced soon.

17. June 22: Centre replaces NTA Director General

On June 22, the Centre took a major step when it replaced the director general of National Testing Agency (NTA) Subodh Kumar Singh amid the NEET, UGC-NET row, naming 1985 batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Pradeep Singh Kharola as the Agency's new chief.

The government's decision came hours after it announced the formation of the high-level panel.

18. June 23: NEET UG Re-test: 750 candidates skip exam

On June 23, the NTA conducted the re-examination for the 1,563 candidates as scheduled. However, only 813 candidates turned up for the examination. “Only 52 percent of a total of 1563 candidates gave retest on June 23. Attendance 813 total. On two Jajjar centres, attendance was 58.09 per cent. Out of 494, 287 gave the retest," NTA said.

19 June 23: CBI’s first FIR on NEET irregularities

On June 23, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed its first information report (FIR) regarding irregularities in the NEET-UG exam, following a complaint from the education ministry.

20. June 27: President Murmu breaks silence, issues strong warning

On June 27, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the 18th Lok Sabha for the first time and said that the government is committed to a fair investigation of the recent incidents of paper leaks as well as stringent punishment for the guilty. Parliament has formed a strict law against irregularities in examinations, she said.

21. June 27: CBI makes first arrests in Patna

The CBI has made its first arrests in connection with its probe into NEET-UG paper leak. The two arrested individuals have been identified as Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar, both from Patna. They have been reportedly produced in court. The President added that stringent punishment would be meted out to the guilty.

Worth mentioning here, it has been weeks now that protests have been erupting across India with thousands of students demanding justice over allegations of paper leaks, inflated scores, and arbitrary grace marks. It remains to be seen whether the clamour over the crucial exams will calm down anytime soon.