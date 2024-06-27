 CBI makes first arrests in NEET UG paper leak case, 2 persons from Patna taken into custody | Education - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
CBI makes first arrests in NEET UG paper leak case, 2 persons from Patna taken into custody

PTI | , New Delhi
Jun 27, 2024 03:36 PM IST

The CBI has made the first arrests in the NEET-UG paper leak case, taking two persons from Patna into custody, officials said Thursday. NEET UG 2024 Live Updates

Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar allegedly provided safe premises to the aspirants before the exam where they were given leaked papers and answer keys, the officials said. (HT Photo/Representative Image)

Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar allegedly provided safe premises to the aspirants before the examination where they were given leaked papers and answer keys, the officials said.

The CBI has registered six FIRs in the NEET paper leak case.

The NEET-UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

This year's examination was conducted on May 5, 2024, at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. Over 23 lakh candidates appeared for the test.

The first CBI FIR was registered on Sunday, a day after the ministry announced it would hand over the probe into the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam to the central agency.

The demand for a CBI probe was raised by a section of protesting students.

Also Read: Kerala assembly passes resolution urging Centre to conduct comprehensive investigation into NEET irregularities

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
CBI makes first arrests in NEET UG paper leak case, 2 persons from Patna taken into custody
