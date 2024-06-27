NEET 2024 Live: Latest developments in the paper leak case, re-exam, counselling and more

NEET 2024 News Live: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET UG 2024, on Wednesday questioned the Principal and other staff members of the Oasis School in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh. Meanwhile, the Special CBI Court in Patna has sent two accused in the NEET question paper leak case – Chintu Kumar and Mukesh Kumar – to CBI remand for three days....Read More

Key developments have emerged from other states as well, most recently from West Bengal where the Kolkata Police arrested a person associated with an educational institution for allegedly taking money from a student’s parent on the promise of a rank in the merit list and a medical seat.

The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution demanding the central government to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET and UGC NET exams.

In Delhi, over a dozen students were detained on Wednesday during a protest against the NEET UG examination organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students' union along with other outfits.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get the latest details about the CBI investigation into the NEET UG paper leak case and other developments below.