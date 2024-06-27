NEET 2024 Live: Latest developments in the paper leak case, re-exam, counselling and more
NEET 2024 News Live: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET UG 2024, on Wednesday questioned the Principal and other staff members of the Oasis School in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh. Meanwhile, the Special CBI Court in Patna has sent two accused in the NEET question paper leak case – Chintu Kumar and Mukesh Kumar – to CBI remand for three days.
Key developments have emerged from other states as well, most recently from West Bengal where the Kolkata Police arrested a person associated with an educational institution for allegedly taking money from a student’s parent on the promise of a rank in the merit list and a medical seat.
The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution demanding the central government to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET and UGC NET exams.
In Delhi, over a dozen students were detained on Wednesday during a protest against the NEET UG examination organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students' union along with other outfits.
(With inputs from agencies)
NEET 2024 News Live: The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution demanding the central government to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the alleged irregularities in NEET and UGC NET exams. MLA M Vijin moved the motion which was supported by both the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF).
"How can a government which cannot conduct these exams safely ensure the security of the country? NTA has committed gross negligence in conducting the exam. About 24 lakh students depend on this examination. Paper leaks happened. There was widespread corruption in the conduct of NEET 2024," Vijin said.
"Bihar's Patna and Gujarat's Godhra are the two epicentres we are seeing. This mafia, even asked Students who have lakhs to spend to leave blank papers. In Haryana, six students who got full marks appeared for the exam at the house of a BJP leader's relative. 67 first-rank holders this time, this is something which we have never heard in the history of these exams. Even after all this NTA and union government from the beginning has been trying to say there is no lapse," he added. Read more.
(ANI)
NEET 2024 News Live: CBI team questions Hazaribagh school principal
NEET 2024 News Live: A CBI team on Wednesday interrogated the principal of the Oasis school in Hazaribagh, who was the district coordinator for the NEET UG exam, along with other staff members.
A 12-member CBI team reached Hazaribag on Tuesday evening. An eight-member team visited the school on Wednesday and some of the team members also visited the main branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) in the district, as the manager of the bank was reportedly the custodian of the question papers, PTI reported citing sources.
NEET 2024 News Live: HT poll on National Testing Agency – results so far
Hindustan Times conducted a poll on whether NTA should continue to be the conducting agency for NEET. Seventy-six per cent of the 722 participants participants said no.
NEET 2024 News Live: All key developments so far
