Parliament adjourned till Monday amid uproar over discussion on NEET

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, were on Friday adjourned till Monday following the Opposition-sponsored protest demanding a debate on National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET) ahead of the discussions on President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting on Thursday. With the opposition not relenting, the uproar continued and the Speaker subsequently adjourned the House till 12noon. (ANI photo)

In the Lok Sabha, leader of opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi argued for an adjournment motion and said, “For the students of India, we wanted to give a joint message from Opposition and the government that we consider this issue as important. We thought we will have a dedicated discussion to show our respect for students. Now, the issue is, there are two forces…”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pointed out that “it had been decided adjournment motion and zero hour will not take place during President’s speech. During President’s speech debate, you can raise any issue and I will request the government to reply to the issues raised by you.”

While the Opposition wanted a couple of minutes to raise the NEET issue, Birla said, “You can raise all issues using full time.”

After the House got adjourned, Rahul told media persons outside the Parliament building that, “Yesterday, all the leaders of the opposition parties had a meeting and it was unanimous that today, we want a discussion on the NEET issue... There should be a discussion on NEET here in the House. I request the Prime Minister that this is an issue of the youth, and it should be discussed properly, and it should be a respectful discussion. We will do it respectfully. You should also join the discussion; you should also participate because this is a matter of youth. A message should go from the Parliament that the Indian government and the opposition are talking about the students together.”

Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar echoed Birla’s views saying that the opposition can raise its issues during the debate on President’s speech.

After the two Houses reassembled after noon, protests continued.

Birla told the Opposition, “I had said earlier, there has to be difference between protests in streets and sansad.”

In the Lok Sabha, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said, “In the history of Parliament, no other issues have ever been debated during President’s debate.”

Birla then adjourned the House till Monday.

In Rajya Sabha the debate on President’s speech started with BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi initiated the discussion amid uproar.

Former PM HD Devegowda said, “Lakhs and lakhs of students are suffering. Our senior leaders want to raise NEET. The government has started an enquiry. So far as NEET exam is concerned, you need to fix responsibilities. Unless the enquiry is completed, how can you fix responsibilities. They can raise the issue during the President’s debate. The government has done its duty. Till the enquiry report comes, HRD minister or the government can’t take decision.”