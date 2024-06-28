NEET and JEE: What is the difference the two exams and can JEE model be used for NEET? Here’s what experts say

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or the NEET has perhaps become one of the most talked about subjects in Indian households in recent times, especially given the current scenario. From alleged irregularities, and paper leaks to CBI arrests, the NEET fiasco continues to grab headlines. Experts believe that there are valuable aspects of the JEE model that might help applicants for NEET, even though the exams serve different fields and evaluate different skills. (HT file image)

But, in this article, we will not talk about the lapses. Rather, our focus will be on what exactly is the NEET and how is it different from the equally popular Joint Entrance Examination.

Touted to be one of the most prestigious entrance examinations for medical aspirants, NEET was introduced in 2013, in place of the erstwhile All India Pre-Medical Test or AIPMT.

Whereas the JEE is another important entrance examination for those who are aspiring to get admission to top engineering educational institutions of the country.

Despite being crucial entrance examinations, both NEET and JEE differ significantly in focus and reach, according to experts.

EXAM FORMAT:

Dr Arjit Tomar, Associate Professor of Computer Science and Engineering at Noida International University (NIU) said that the NEET and JEE are national-level exams both serving different purposes and having separate formats.

“NEET is used for admission to undergraduate medical programs (MBBS/BDS) that cover Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). It consists of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), 180 of which must be completed within 3 hours and 20 minutes. Each accurate response earns four points, while each bad answer loses one point”, pointed out Tomar.

He added that JEE focuses on enrolment in undergraduate engineering programs (B.Tech/B.E) and is divided into two stages – JEE Main and JEE Advanced. The JEE Main consists of 90 questions (30 from each subject: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics), and is conducted for three hours, whereas JEE Advanced consists of a diverse set of questions, including MCQs, numerical value questions, and matching kinds, consisting of two three-hour-long papers.

FIELD OF STUDY:

Tomar said that NEET focuses on medical courses with a biological emphasis, whereas JEE focuses on engineering degrees with a mathematical emphasis. “NEET is a single exam, but JEE has two stages (Main and Advanced), with JEE Advanced being significantly more difficult due to its complex and varied question patterns. Additionally, NEET uses exclusively MCQs, while JEE includes a combination of MCQs, numerical value-based questions, and matching kinds, indicating a higher level of complexity and variety in the JEE test,” Tomar pointed out.

TOPICS COVERED:

Tomar further stated that NEET addresses the vast array of medical courses, requiring a comprehensive understanding of biological sciences, which is distinct from the mathematical and analytical skills assessed in JEE. He said, “The examination models cater to different types of aptitude and knowledge bases – NEET primarily involves single-stage testing with MCQs, while JEE incorporates a two-stage process (Main and Advanced) with varied question formats to evaluate deeper analytical and problem-solving skills.”

The weightage of subjects and the scope of courses in NEET and JEE are inherently different, making it infeasible to adopt a one-size-fits-all examination model. Each exam is tailored to meet the specific requirements of its field, ensuring appropriate assessment of candidates' readiness for their respective professional courses.

REPLICATING THE JEE EXAM MODEL FOR NEET: IS IT POSSIBLE?

According to Gaurav Tayagi, Founder of Career Expert, NEET, and JEE play different roles in determining the academic paths taken by aspirants who want to become doctors and engineers. However, despite being different, Tyagi feels the JEE model offers important insights that could improve NEET.

He said, “The JEE's focus on problem-solving could improve NEET by introducing complex scenarios that assess not just memory but also critical thinking and the application of medical knowledge in real-world settings. Exam fairness could be ensured by instituting a multi-session format similar to JEE, which would reduce annual variations in difficulty.”

“Also, implementing an adaptive testing strategy in the NEET could customize evaluations and identify applicants who possess both theoretical understanding and practical aptitude for medicine,” Tyagi added.

Tyagi further stated that due priority must be given to the development of future healthcare leaders, regularity, and fairness in the adaptation of the JEE model for NEET, as it must meet the special requirements of medical education.

He pointed out, “Through the incorporation of these strategic improvements, NEET has the potential to develop into a more all-encompassing evaluation tool that fosters the next wave of skilled and compassionate medical professionals in addition to assessing academic aptitude.”

Whereas Dr Ajit Tomar said that replicating the NEET examination model for JEE, or vice versa, is impractical due to the fundamental differences in the nature and scope of these exams. He pointed out, “NEET is designed for medical aspirants and emphasizes Biology alongside Physics and Chemistry, covering a wide range of topics essential for medical studies. In contrast, JEE focuses on engineering aspirants, emphasizing Mathematics along with Physics and Chemistry.”

He added that the syllabus of NEET is based on the NCERT curriculum for Classes 11 and 12, with a focus on key ideas and applications that are crucial to the study of medicine and dentistry. “Achieving a high NEET score makes it easier to get into top colleges across the country that offer MBBS, BDS, and other related medical programs,” Tomar said.

In contrast, JEE Main tests candidates in mathematics, physics, and chemistry using a combination of multiple-choice and numerical answer questions. JEE Advanced, takes a more thorough and advanced approach to exploring these topics in greater detail, Tomar highlighted.

However, Tomar said there are valuable aspects of the JEE model that might help applicants for NEET, even though the exams serve different fields and evaluate different skills. Following are the points, suggested by Tomar: