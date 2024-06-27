NEET UG Row: Delhi HC calls for NTA stand on plea alleging 'out of syllabus' question in examination

The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of the National Testing Agency (NTA) on a petition by a NEET candidate alleging an 'out of syllabus' question in the entrance examination. Delhi HC has sought for NTA's stand on plea alleging 'out of syllabus' question in examination. The matter would be heard next on July 16. (Representative image)

The petitioner claimed one question in the physics section was based on 'radioactivity' when 'radioactivity topic' was not a part of the syllabus for this year's NEET-UG.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The petitioner also alleged a "manifest error" concerning another question for which NTA declared the "incorrect option" as the right answer.

Also read: NEET-UGC NET exam controversy: A timeline of events so far

A vacation bench of Justice Dharmesh Sharma granted two weeks' time to the counsel appearing for the authorities – Centre, NTA, and National Medical Commission, to file their response to the petition.

"Learned counsels for respondents No.1 to 3 are present on advance notice and a request is made to grant time to file a short affidavit. Let the same be filed within two weeks from today," said the bench in the order passed on June 24.

Also read: CBI makes first arrests in NEET UG paper leak case, 2 persons from Patna taken into custody

The petitioner said although he is a "successful candidate", his overall ranking has been adversely affected due to the errors committed by the NTA.

"It is submitted that irregularities in competitive exams and that too where the examination is being held for preparing a host of future doctors, clearly deserves to be appreciated with utmost seriousness as it not only perpetuates inequalities by favouring the undeserving but while disadvantaging those in whose hands the health of the people of nations will rest in years to come," the petition filed through lawyer Sameer Kumar stated.

The matter would be heard next on July 16.

Also read: From 2-tier test, carbonless OMR sheets to NTA abolition, experts suggest ways to stem NEET rot