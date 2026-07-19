Madhya Pradesh bans overseas trips for officials to cut costs
Government officials in Madhya Pradesh have been mostly banned from taking foreign trips as part of the state government’s new expenditure control measures
Government officials in Madhya Pradesh have been mostly banned from taking foreign trips as part of the state government’s new expenditure control measures.
The state finance department released the Expenditure Control Guidelines for 2026-27 and 2027-28 on Friday evening.
The new directive comes in the backdrop of the state’s ₹5.61 lakh crore debt burden.
A circular issued to department heads, collectors, commissioners, and heads of corporations and commissions stated that foreign trips will be banned, except in rare cases where costs are borne by the Centre or other institutions. Officials now will only be eligible for economy class travel for official work within India for the next two years, it said.
New development projects will be inaugurated without any ceremony, the order added.
The guidelines also prohibit the printing of calendars and diaries by government departments, boards, and corporations. Workshops and seminars in hotels or private institutions were also prohibited.
To further cut costs, the number of government vehicles will be reduced. “If two or more officers are travelling to the same place, only one vehicle should be used. Officers with extra staff cars beyond entitlement must surrender them,” the order reads.
The state’s debt continues to mount. On July 8, the government borrowed an additional ₹3,600 crore, raising total borrowing in the current financial year to ₹17,400 crore.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShruti Tomar
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.Read More