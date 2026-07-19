'Appropriate representation' denied: Nirmohi Akhara moves SC over Ram temple trust

The Nirmohi Akhara, one of the litigants in the Ayodhya title suit case, has approached the Supreme Court seeking directions for implementing the 2019 judgment that required the Centre to assign them “appropriate” role and representation in the management of the temple. The Shri Panch Ramanandi Nirmohi Akhara moved the top court seeking a direction to the Centre to reconstitute the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust as a public trust. (HT)

Approaching the court after a gap of almost seven years, the Shri Panch Ramanandi Nirmohi Akhara through its Mahant moved an application in the disposed suit seeking a direction to the Centre to reconstitute the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust as a public trust and to restore the original deities instead of the newly consecrated one to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The application filed on Saturday comes at a time when controversy has rocked the running of the trust after donations worth crores of rupees were embezzled from the temple trust allegedly by people involved in the collection and counting of the money.

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The plea said, “Despite the judgment of this court, the applicant has not been given its due either in the form of representation in the ensuing Trust or role - ie to take care of the religious responsibilities of the deity. It was never intended that observation could be diluted or bypassed altogether.”

The five-judge bench of the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019, had decided the historic Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit in favour of the Hindu side and had recognised the historical presence of Nirmohi Akhara at the disputed site. With regard to the Akhara, the court used its power under Article 142 of the Constitution to direct the Centre that in framing a scheme for management of the temple, “appropriate representation may be given in the Trust or body, to the Nirmohi Akhara in such manner as the Central Government deems fit.”

The Akhara in its application filed through advocate Pratibha Jain said that the central government failed to follow this direction and constituted a “private trust” having no accountability. It referred to the recent allegations surrounding the trust and its members and said, “With no recourse under any statutory frameworks to regulate the activities of a private trust, or the Prevention of Corruption Act, there is no option but to approach this court for appropriate directions.”

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It said that the recent events have “deeply pained” the Akhara Panchayat as it has tarnished the image and majesty of the place held in high reverence by devotees all over India and abroad. “The trustees so selected have instead of protecting the deity and its properties have either actively or passively through neglect become or allowed others to become predators for their respective personal gains.”

It further stated, “The trust, as presently constituted, has consequently become virtually a private body exercising unfettered and unaccountable authority over what is essentially a public religious endowment held for the deity.”