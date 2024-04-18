Nirmohi Akhara builds grand 'Ram Lalla' Temple in Haryana's Sonipat

Hindu religious sect Nirmohi Akhara, one of the main plaintiffs in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suits, has built a grand temple of 'Ram Lalla' in Haryana's Sonipat district. Twelve scenes of the Ramayana are depicted in golden arches around the idol of 'Ram Lalla,' which was prepared by Saint Sadhvi Kamal Vaishnav of Nirmohi Akhara.(ANI)

The idol of Lord Rama, in child form, adorns the temple's sanctum sanctorum in Sonipat. Satyanarayan Pandey, a Jaipur-based sculptor, carved it from white 'Makrana' marble. Pandey is among the three sculptors who sculpted the idol of 'Ram Lalla' at Ayodhya's 'Ram Mandir'.

On the occasion of 'Ram Navami', the idol of 'Ram Lalla' was placed in the 'garbha griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'. The saints of 'Nirmohi Akhara', who arrived from different parts of the country, participated in the seven-day-long 'pran pratishtha' rituals.

On the seventh day, the idol was bathed in the sacred water from the river Saryu in Ayodhya.

Sant Shri Madan Mohan of Vrindavan, who presided over the 'Kumbh mela' of Nirmohi Akhara, and Sant Shri Ram Sewak Das of Gwalior, a member of the management board of Nirmohi Akhara, presided over the consecration ceremony.

Twelve scenes of the Ramayana are depicted in golden arches around the idol of 'Ram Lalla,' prepared by Saint Sadhvi Kamal Vaishnav of Nirmohi Akhara. The Nirmohi Akhara built the temple after renovating a 'math'.

Earlier in January, the Nirmohi Akhara also received an invitation for the ‘pran prathishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Invitation cards received by Nirmohi Akhara featured the names of the invited members, including Mahant Dinendra Das, Sarpanch Mahant Raja Ramchandrachraya, Sarpanch Mahant Narsingh Das, Panch Mahant Ghanshyam Das, Panch Mahant Samrat Das, Panch Sitaram Das, Panch Madan Mohan Das, Panch Mahant Ramswaroop Das, and others.

The Nirmohi Akhara is one of the 'akharas' of the Ramanandi order of the Vaishnava sect. It was formed in the first half of the 18th century.

(With ANI inputs)