Nirmohi Akhara seeks permission to perform puja at Ram temple

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 22:42 IST

The Nirmohi Akhara has sought permission to perform ‘puja’ at the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya, its spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Prabhat Singh, official spokesperson for the Nirmohi Akhara, said, “Mahant Dhinendra Das handed over a memorandum at the meeting (of board of trustees of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra in New Delhi) seeking permission to perform ‘puja’ at the Ram Mandir. The board accepted the application and assured to take appropriate decision at the right time.”

Mahant Dhinendra Das heads the Nirmohi Akhara’s Ayodhya Baithak.

The Nirmohi Akhara was a litigant in the Ayodhya title suit dispute which was decided by the Supreme Court on November 9 last year, paving the way for construction of the Ram temple.

The court had also directed the Centre to constitute a trust for construction of Ram temple and include Nirmohi Akhara in it.

The court, however, rejected the Akhara’s claim to the 2.77-acre land, which been disputed before the apex court gave its verdict.