Punjab attracts 25% more domestic tourists, but foreign arrivals halve

Punjab registered a 25% increase in domestic tourist visits over the past five years but witnessed a 47% decline in foreign tourist arrivals, according to data tabled in the Rajya Sabha by the Union ministry of tourism. Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Punjab recorded 3.32 crore domestic tourist visits in 2025, up from 2.66 crore in 2021. (HT File)

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Punjab recorded 3.32 crore domestic tourist visits in 2025, up from 2.66 crore in 2021. In contrast, foreign tourist visits fell from 3.08 lakh in 2021 to 1.63 lakh in 2025.

The data shows fluctuating tourism trends during the five-year period. Domestic tourist visits dipped marginally from 2.66 crore in 2021 to 2.61 crore in 2022, before rising to a five-year high of 3.57 crore in 2023. The numbers declined to 2.77 crore in 2024 before recovering to 3.32 crore in 2025.

Foreign tourist arrivals followed a different trajectory. Punjab received 3.29 lakh foreign visitors in 2022, which surged to 7.42 lakh in 2023—the highest during the five-year period. However, the number dropped to 5.42 lakh in 2024 before plunging to 1.63 lakh in 2025, wiping out the gains and leaving the state with an overall 47% decline compared with 2021.

When contacted, Kumar Amit, administrative secretary, tourism and cultural affairs, Punjab, said the department will examine the reasons behind the sharp decline in foreign tourist arrivals.

Another senior tourism department official attributed the decline to multiple factors, including the uneven recovery of international travel after the Covid-19 pandemic, Punjab’s limited tourism offerings beyond religious and heritage sites, dependence on NRI visitors, weak international marketing, and limited direct international air connectivity despite Amritsar having an international airport.

Punjab’s key tourist attractions include Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh, Gobindgarh Fort and Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar; Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib, Virasat-e-Khalsa and forts in Anandpur Sahib; Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Bathinda and Fatehgarh Sahib Gurdwara; Moti Bagh Palace, Qila Mubarak and Bahadurgarh Fort in Patiala, Qila Mubarak in Bathinda, Sultanpur Lodhi Fort in Kapurthala, Ropar Archaeological Museum, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Museum in Ludhiana, Phillaur Fort in Jalandhar and Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh Museum in Khatkar Kalan, along with eco-tourism destinations such as Harike Wetland and Ropar Wetland.

Amritsar continues to be Punjab’s biggest tourism hub, with the Golden Temple remaining the principal attraction for both domestic and international visitors, particularly the Sikh diaspora.

The figures were released as part of a state-wise statement on domestic and foreign tourist visits between 2021 and 2025, compiled by the ministry of tourism using data provided by state governments, Union territory administrations and other official agencies.

Punjab’s performance in attracting foreign tourists trails sharply behind several neighbouring and tourism-centric states.

Rajasthan reported a 5,488% increase in foreign tourist visits over the same period, while Himachal Pradesh recorded a 1,620% rise, underscoring Punjab’s struggle to regain international tourist traffic despite a steady recovery in domestic tourism.