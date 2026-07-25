Chandigarh: From AI posters to roses for cops, Gen Z rewrites protest playbook

Chandigarh The protest at Sector 17 entered its sixth day on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/ht)

As the city’s protest over alleged paper leaks in national examinations entered its sixth day at Sector 17 Plaza on Friday, the demonstration has increasingly taken on a distinct, Gen Z imprint, from AI generated posters criticising the government to volunteers running food and cleanliness drives around the site.

While the turnout has remained largely steady over the past two days, protesters said the sense of unity at the site was translating into small, self-organised acts of service. Posters made using AI tools, carrying sharp criticism of the sitting government, were seen through the plaza on Friday, even as chants continued to echo through the space.

Several students were also seen livestreaming the protest on their phones, while playlists of protest anthems played intermittently from speakers set up at different corners of the plaza, lending the site an atmosphere somewhere between a demonstration and a gathering of friends.

Among those at the site were Sunil and Avneesh, travel agents based in the city, who have been distributing free food and water to protesters. “We’re here to serve our future generations, the country’s future, in every way we can,” they said, as they handed out samosas, bananas and water through the afternoon. Protesters have also made it a point to keep the site clean through the week. Amitoj, a NEET aspirant, was seen going around the plaza with a trash bag, collecting litter. “Every student, regardless of their field, should come and join the protest, and serve their community in whatever way possible,” he said.

Each day at the site has come with its own theme. Students have held silent protests, blindfolding themselves and covering their mouths with black tape, and organised a candle march across Sector 17 market. Educationists and advocates have largely taken on the role of guiding the Gen Z protesters, with some carrying copies of the Constitution, others holding up framed portraits of BR Ambedkar and Sonam Wangchuk.

Standing out against the more fraught scenes between police and protesters from the capital, students at Sector 17 were seen handing roses to the police officers deployed at the protest site.

Six days in, the protest continues to draw a mix of students, residents and civil society groups to Sector 17, even as questions around a unified leadership for the movement remain unresolved.