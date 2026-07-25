Isha Gramotsavam, rural sports festival to make Haryana debut

Chandigarh The Isha Gramotsavam rural sports festival is making its debut in Haryana to strengthen village communities and provide a platform for rural youth and women. National coordinator Swami Pulaka noted that past editions have driven inspiring community transformations, encouraging healthier lifestyles and helping participants overcome addictions. The tournament features a multi-stage format and eligible rural citizens from across Haryana can register for free at isha.co/gramotsavam. The tournament features a prize pool exceeding ₹1 crore across cluster, divisional, and grand finale stages. (HT FILE)

Cluster-level matches are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Panipat, Karnal, and Ambala, followed by Hisar and Kurukshetra on August 1 and 2, while divisional rounds will take place on August 9 in Karnal. Qualifying teams will advance to the grand finale from September 4 to 6 at the Isha yoga center in Coimbatore.

The tournament features a prize pool exceeding ₹1 crore across cluster, divisional, and grand finale stages. At the cluster level, winners receive ₹10,000, runners-up ₹7,000, third place ₹5,000, and fourth place ₹3,000. Divisional winners take home ₹15,000, runners-up ₹10,000, third place ₹6,000, and fourth place ₹4,000. At the grand finale, winning volleyball and throwball teams will be awarded ₹5 lakh each, runners-up ₹3 lakh, third place ₹1 lakh, and fourth place ₹50,000, alongside separate cash awards designated for the Paralympic category.