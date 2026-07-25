Punjab: 8,069 cancer patients treated under cashless CM health scheme

As many as 8,069 cancer patients in Punjab have received cashless treatment under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana since its launch in January, with people in the 36-60 age group accounting for more than half of the beneficiaries. The demand for cancer treatment under the scheme has steadily increased during the year. (Shutterstock)

According to data released by the State Health Agency, 4,285 beneficiaries were aged between 36 and 60, followed by 3,376 patients above 60, 399 patients aged 17-35, and nine children below 17, with the Punjab government spending a total of ₹20.22 crore on their treatment.

The demand for cancer treatment under the scheme has steadily increased during the year. While 842 patients received treatment in January, the number rose to 1,080 in February, 1,175 in March and 1,350 in April. June recorded the highest monthly treatment load with 1,468 beneficiaries, while 879 patients had already availed of treatment by July 18.

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh urged people to seek medical attention without delay if they noticed warning signs such as persistent lumps, unexplained weight loss, abnormal bleeding or a prolonged cough, stressing that early diagnosis significantly improved treatment outcomes.