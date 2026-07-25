Chandigarh: Brace for heavy rain next week

After days of hot and humid conditions, city residents can finally expect some relief next week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rain in isolated parts of the city on Tuesday and issued an orange alert. The maximum temperature remained stable at 34°C over the last two days before soaring to 36°C on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/ HT)

The city has so far recorded 240.2 mm rain this season while the normal for the months of June and July is 359.6 mm, which is a 33% deficit. IMD officials said Tuesday’s rain may reduce the deficit. For the current month, however, the deficit stands at only 2% – the normal for July is 204mm while 200.9 mm has been recorded so far this month.

IMD’s Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “Overall, the monsoon has been weak this year due to the El Nino effect. The showers every now and then have been helpful in recharging the water resources but there is a deficit. But rain activity may improve by the end of the month.”

The maximum temperature remained stable at 34°C over the last two days before soaring to 36°C on Friday. The minimum temperature also increased from Thursday’s 24.8°C to 26.2°C on Friday. The maximum temperature is likely to increase further to 37°C degree celsius by Monday while the minimum may hover around between 26°C and 27°C, IMD officials said.