Janata Darshan: Yogi asks officials to intensify action against land mafia

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday emphasised the Uttar Pradesh government’s zero-tolerance policy towards crime and illegal land occupation, directing officials to intensify action against the land mafia and ensure strict legal proceedings against offenders. During two visits to Gorakhpur within a span of 12 days, chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced and inaugurated development projects worth approximately ₹1,753 crore. (FILE PHOTO)

During a Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple, he also instructed officials to provide time-bound justice to citizens and assured nearly 150 complainants that their grievances would be redressed promptly and fairly.

Reviewing applications submitted during the public hearing, the chief minister assured people, “Don’t worry, effective action will be taken on every problem.” He instructed senior administrative and police officials present at the Mahant Digvijay Nath Smriti Bhavan to resolve public grievances without unnecessary delay.

On applications seeking financial assistance for medical treatment, he directed officials to expedite the preparation of hospital estimates, stating that government funds would be released immediately after the estimates were received.

During two visits to Gorakhpur within a span of 12 days, the chief minister announced and inaugurated development projects worth approximately ₹1,753 crore.

On July 23, he inaugurated the city’s first six-lane flyover, significantly easing traffic movement on the Lucknow-Ayodhya-Varanasi corridor. He also launched several infrastructure projects worth ₹995 crore. His inspection of the Godhiya Nala Project is expected to accelerate work aimed at addressing waterlogging in 17 wards under the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation.

He also inaugurated projects focused on women’s education and empowerment, including a 500-bed Mukhyamantri Shramjeevi Mahila Chhatravas and a Centre of Excellence at the Government Women’s Polytechnic.

Earlier, on July 11, he inaugurated several key development projects, including the 11.6-km Bhatat–Bans Asthan four-lane road. Constructed at a cost of around ₹689 crore, the project is expected to provide faster and smoother connectivity to the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath State Ayush University while improving access to the Pipraich area.