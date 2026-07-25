No shortage of staff but 64 ventilators lying idle at GMCH-32: Ministry

Chandigarh The ministry confirmed that out of 99 ventilators supplied to GMCH-32 during the COVID-19 pandemic, only 35 remain functional, leaving 64 non-operational. (HT FILE)

There is sufficient nursing and paramedical staff at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, the Union ministry of health and family welfare stated in response to a parliamentary question.

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari raised several queries during the monsoon session, asking whether there is a shortage of ventilators, technical operators required to operate them, and overall nursing and paramedical staff in GMCH-32 and GMSH-16 and what is being done to address the shortfalls. Replying to the inquiry, the ministry indicated that there is no shortage of nursing, paramedical, or technical personnel.

The ministry, however, did not provide specific data regarding the exact manpower currently employed in critical care services at either hospital, noting only that staffing levels are sufficient according to reports from the UT health department.

The ministry confirmed that out of 99 ventilators supplied to GMCH-32 during the COVID-19 pandemic, only 35 remain functional, leaving 64 non-operational.

While addressing the equipment status, the ministry did not outline specific repair timelines, stating simply that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure timely maintenance and repair of hospital machinery.

Tewari highlighted the heavy burden on the city’s healthcare infrastructure, which serves patients from well beyond the union territory. Pointing to the high volume of requests his office receives from families in urgent need of critical care, Tewari called the large number of idle machines a matter of grave concern.