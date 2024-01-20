close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Pran Pratishtha: Nirmohi Akhara to be in full attendance

Pran Pratishtha: Nirmohi Akhara to be in full attendance

ByPawan Dixit, Ayodhya
Jan 20, 2024 10:55 PM IST

The Nirmohi Akhara, a powerful Hindu order, will attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, with PM Modi as the chief guest. This will be the first time that the heads of all nine branches of the Nirmohi Akhara will be present together at an event. The Nirmohi Akhara was previously involved in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.

The all powerful Nirmohi Akhara will be in full attendance at the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22 in which PM Narendra Modi will be the chief guest. It will also represent various akharas of the Ramanandi order at the event.

Ram temple in Ayodhya has been decked up for Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Jan 22. (Sourced)
Ram temple in Ayodhya has been decked up for Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Jan 22. (Sourced)

At Ram Lalla’s consecration, heads of all nine sects of the Nirmohi Akhara will share the stage for the first time, said Ajeet Singh, who officially represents the Nirmohi Akhara in Ayodhya. The Nirmohi Akhara is among the most powerful ‘akharas’ of the Hindu order representing the Ramananadi order of the Vaishnava sect that worships Lord Vishnu.

“Heads of all nine branches of the Nirmohi Akhara have started reaching Ayodhya,” Singh said. “It is for the first time that all heads of nine branches of the Nirmohi Akhara will be present on a common platform to attend any event,” he added. They are staying at Nirmohi Akhara’s Ashram at the Ram Ghat.

Shri Mahant of Nirmohi Akhara Rajendra Das, who is also general secretary of the Akhara Parishad, Mahant Dileep Das from Ahmedabad and Shyam Das from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan have reached Ayodhya.

Sita Ram Das from Vrindavan, Ram Sewak Das from Gwalior, Narsingh Das from Chitrakoot, Bhagwan Das from Chattarpur in Madhya Pradesh and Vallabh Charan Das, who is acharya of the Nirmohi Akhara, have also reached Ayodhya.

Ayodhya-based Mahant Dinendra Das will also attend the ceremony. He is a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust. The Nirmohi Akhara was a party in the Ram Janmabhoomi -Babri Masjid title suit. Its argument was that it historically possessed, controlled and managed daily pooja of Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court had on September 30, 2010, awarded the Nirmohi Akhara one-third of the disputed site as it divided the site among the three parties. The other two were Sunni Waqf Board and the Ram Lalla. However, the Supreme Court had dismissed its case.

A section of the Nirmohi Akhara wanted to file a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging dismissal of its claim. This led to fraction in the akhara.

    Pawan Dixit

