Woman clears 19 central government exams, sparks debate on what counts as real success

A video of Raipur-based aspirant Charu Pandey’s achievement of clearing 19 central government recruitment examinations has gone viral online and sparked a mix of admiration and criticism on social media. The story gained attention after it was shared on X, where users highlighted her long and determined journey through India’s highly competitive exam system. Raipur woman clears 19 central government exams. (X/@ANI_MP_CG_RJ)

Pandey began preparing for government jobs at the age of 23 with a simple aim of securing at least one stable government job. Over the years, she appeared for several examinations including SSC CGL, CHSL and MTS, along with Railway Recruitment Board exams, SBI and IBPS tests. Her consistent attempts across multiple recruitment cycles eventually led her to clear 19 central government examinations.

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Speaking to ANI, she said, “My family is very happy with this achievement of mine. I am receiving an award for clearing 19 central government exams. Honestly, I never thought I would attempt so many exams, my only aim was to secure at least one government job.” She also added that although her parents wanted her to pursue teaching or academia due to her mathematics background, she chose to focus on competitive examinations.

As the story went viral, social media users shared sharply divided reactions. While some praised her persistence and hard work, others questioned whether such an achievement should be celebrated in the first place.

Watch the full video below: