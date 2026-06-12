She spent ₹40 lakh on ISB MBA — but now doesn’t worry about climbing the corporate ladder

For years, Surbhi's life revolved around work. The Gurgaon-based management consultant has spent over a decade in the corporate world and holds an MBA from the Indian School of Business (ISB). For a long time, her identity was centred around professional achievements. Today, however, Surbhi says her job is just one part of who she is. Surbhi works as a management consultant at a Big4 firm.

"I want the job to be only 10 to 15 per cent reflection of who I am, not 90 per cent reflection of who I am," she told Hindustantime.com over a phone call.

Surbhi, who works as management consultant in a Big4 firm, earns between ₹35 to 40 LPA while working from home. Despite the impressive salary and job title, she is no longer chasing the corporate ladder like she once did. Surbhi attributes the shift in her perspective to motherhood and to turning 30 a couple of years ago.

'There is no end to the corporate ladder' Even though she spent around ₹40 lakh on getting an MBA from ISB in 2022, and has been working at the same Big4 company since then, she says she is no longer worried about climbing the corporate ladder.

According to Surbhi, her perspective changed after spending years pursuing promotions and career milestones.

"Even if you become a CEO, there is a CEO above you. There are so many people and you are always answerable," she said.

“ There is always someone who has more power than what you have. So that's when I realised that there is no point in rushing through it and missing out on important things that are happening at home.”

(Also read: IIM alum earning ₹60 LPA quits corporate job after 10 years: ‘No grand plan. No startup idea’)

On motherhood and more The consultant explained that she eventually realised there was little value in rushing through life in pursuit of ever-higher titles while missing important moments outside work. That realisation became even stronger after she became a mother about one-and-a-half years ago.

Before motherhood, she said, work had always been at the centre of her identity. Today, she consciously tries to maintain a healthier balance.

“I felt that there is a need to rebalance my priorities because earlier, before I became a mother, it had always been work, work, work. And that's how I built my identity as well,” she explained.

“But now I don't associate myself as someone who is only a Big Four employee. I have a lot of things attached to my identity.”

While she is still grateful for her high-paying job and likes working, Surbhi is also branching out into newer roles.

“I would say I like the work I do. But still, I feel I can do more. I don't want to restrict myself from exploring my potential by the means of just one job,” she said.

Airbnb management as a side gig While continuing her corporate career, Surbhi has also built a sizeable short-term rental business.

About two years ago, shortly after turning 30, she began leasing and managing Airbnb properties. The venture has since expanded to more than 20 properties across five cities.

The business has grown into a family enterprise involving her husband and his two brothers, both of whom now work on it full-time.

"We were able to make two of his brothers leave their jobs and do this full time," the Gurgaon-based professional said.

According to Surbhi, the business now generates more than ₹1 crore in annual revenue.

She said entrepreneurship exposed her to opportunities and experiences that a traditional corporate role could not provide.

"When you do something of your own, you gain a lot of exposure and new possibilities open up. It feels more like you and you are more in control," she said.

Career counselling and content creation Beyond consulting and hospitality, Surbhi also offers career counselling to students and young professionals. She frequently visits colleges, participates in events and mentors people interested in careers in consulting or MBA programmes.

More recently, she has begun creating content online, sharing insights from her professional and personal life.

Asked how she manages to juggle multiple roles, she said: “It depends upon the drive. I feel humans have immense potential. We just need to make it work. I read a lot of books and I realised it from there.

“You have seen founders like Deepinder Goyal. They work 24/7, right? They juggle so many things. So why do we feel overwhelmed when we are working for just 8 to 10 hours a day and we have weekends as well?

“That's how I look at it. I want to build something meaningful and actually I think I will discover on the way what's right for me. I can't say as of now that I will leave corporate or I will not do business. I am experimenting on both fronts. As I go forward, I will see where I like it more or what makes more sense,” Surbhi explained.