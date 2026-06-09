UP Police constable recruitment exam begins with 75% attendance

The written examination for recruitment to 32,679 constable civil police and equivalent posts began smoothly across Uttar Pradesh on Monday. More than 723,000 candidates took the test on the first day even as authorities registered five cases linked to alleged unfair means, fake paper leak claims and social media misinformation. Candidates leave an examination centre after appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment examination in Lucknow on Monday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

According to an official press note issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), the examination was conducted peacefully in two shifts at 1,183 centres across all 75 districts of the state. The board said that 962,832 candidates had been called for the examination on June 8, of whom 723,540 appeared, registering an attendance of 75.15%.

While the overall conduct of the examination remained orderly, candidates who appeared in the first shift described the General Studies (GS) section as relatively difficult and time-consuming. Many said the GS paper contained analytical and in-depth questions that affected time management during the two-hour examination.

The recruitment examination is being conducted from June 8 to June 10 under extensive security and anti-cheating measures. In Lucknow alone, 55 examination centres have been set up and 135,936 candidates have registered for the three-day exercise. More than 22,600 candidates are appearing in each shift in the state capital.

Candidates from neighbouring states, including Madhya Pradesh, also travelled to Lucknow to take the examination. Thousands arrived in the city on Sunday night, resulting in heavy crowds at Charbagh railway station. To assist outstation candidates, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation established a temporary shelter equipped with coolers and drinking water facilities.

Security checks remained stringent at examination centres. At National PG College in Lucknow, a newly married woman candidate was required to remove her bangles and mangalsutra before being allowed entry, in accordance with examination protocols.

Meanwhile, the UPPRPB said legal action had been initiated in five separate cases connected with the examination process.

According to the board, an FIR was registered at Hussainganj police station in Lucknow against a Telegram channel identified as “Upp exam paper” for allegedly spreading misleading content related to the recruitment examination. Another case was lodged against an Instagram account named “up_police_leak” on similar allegations.

In Azamgarh, police registered a case against an Instagram user, Ashutosh Kumar Maurya, for allegedly circulating misleading information regarding the examination on social media. The accused has been taken into custody and further legal proceedings are underway, the board said.

The board also reported two cases involving candidates allegedly found with prohibited mobile phones during the examination. In Hapur, a candidate appearing at Sarvodaya Inter College, Pilkhuwa, was arrested after a mobile phone was allegedly recovered from him following a security check prompted by a delay in returning from the washroom.

In another incident, a candidate appearing at Neena Thapa Inter College in Gorakhpur was arrested after he was allegedly found using a mobile phone inside the examination hall. Police seized the device and registered a case, according to the board.

The UPPRPB said strict legal action would be taken against anyone attempting to compromise the integrity and transparency of the recruitment process. It also advised candidates to remain cautious of rumours, fake paper leak claims and misleading messages circulating on social media. The examination will continue on June 9 and 10 under enhanced surveillance and security arrangements across the state.