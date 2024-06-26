NEET: Man held in Kolkata for taking money on promise of a place on NEET UG merit list

A person associated with a Kolkata-based educational institute was arrested for allegedly taking money from a student's parent and promising a place on the NEET merit list, police said on Wednesday. NEET 2024 Live Updates Several allegations of irregularities have been made in the medical entrance examination, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) , conducted by NTA. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The accused also assured the student a seat in one of the medical colleges in Kolkata, a senior officer said.

“Based on a complaint lodged with the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station, we arrested the accused on Tuesday night. We are questioning him to find out whether he is involved in any racket or not,” said the police officer.

In his complaint, the father of the student claimed that he had paid ₹5 lakh of the ₹12 lakh demanded by the accused for the deal. The accused has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the officer added.

Meanwhile, a two-member Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team collected all material evidence linked to the alleged NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case from the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar police, which had been handling the investigation until the probe agency took over.

According to officials, the CBI is likely to file FIRs in connection with the destruction of evidence and register disproportionate assets (DA) cases against some of the accused who are public servants, reported PTI.

Several student body unions, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI), Tribal Students Union (TSU), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Tribal Youth Federation (TYF), jointly organised a large-scale protest against the corruption in the NEET examinations.

Earlier on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged PM Modi to consider abolishing NEET and reverting to the system of states conducting the exam in the wake of the paper leak row.

