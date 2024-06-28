SSC MTS & Havaldar Notification 2024 for over 8000 posts out, application deadline, eligibility and other details here

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, has released the official notification for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination (SSC MTS 2024) on June 27. Candidates interested in applying for the posts can download the notification from the official website at ssc.gov.in. SSC MTS & Havaldar Notification 2024 for over 8000 posts released. Check details. (HT File Photo)

As per the notification, the recruitment exam will be conducted to fill a total of 8,326 vacancies. The last date to apply for the examination is July 31, 2024. An application fee of ₹100 is to be paid online latest by August 1, 2024

Additionally, the window to make corrections in the application forms will be from August 16 to August 17, 2024.

While the official date of the SSC MTS tier 1 exam date will be announced soon, it will be held tentatively be held around October or November 2024.

Of the total 8,326 vacancies, 4887 vacancies are for Multi-Tasking Staff, whereas 3439 are for Havaldar posts in CBIC and CBN.

Eligibility:

Age limit: The candidates should be between 18 and 25 years old for MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue).

For Havaldar in CIBC (Department of Revenue and a few posts of MTS, the age limit is 18-27 years. In both cases, relaxation in the upper age limit will apply to reserved category candidates.

Minimum educational qualification: The candidates must pass the Class 10 or Matriculation examination or its equivalent from a recognized board on or before the cut-off date. Education criteria: Candidates should have passed Class 10th from a recognized board.

SELECTION PROCEDURE:

The selection process will consist of a Computer Based Examination (CBE) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). PET and PST are only for the post of Havaldar.

Besides, the Computer Based Examination will be conducted in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages – Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The CBE will have two sessions and attempting both sessions will be mandatory. Not attempting any session will disqualify the candidates.

CUT OFFs in CBE

Candidates will be shortlisted for the physical test rounds based on their performance in session 2 of the examination. However, session 2 marks will be evaluated only if they qualify in the session 1.

Minimum qualifying marks in session 1 and session 2 are:

Unreserved: 30 per cent

OBC, EWS: 25 percent

All other categories: 20 percent.

HOW TO APPLY FOR SSC MTS 2024: