IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024 notification awaited: Where, how to apply for CRP Clerks XIV
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024 notification is awaited. Check where and how to apply for CRP Clerks XIV.
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will release the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024 notification in due course of time. Candidates who want to apply for CRP Clerks XIV can do it through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
As per past trends, the IBPS Clerk notification is released in June- July. The online examination is likely conducted in August/ September, and the main examination is in October/November.
CSIR Recruitment 2024: SO, ASO Stage 2 exam dates released at csir.res.in, check official schedule here
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024: How to apply
All the interested candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
- Click on IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves first.
- Once done, login to the account.
- Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The age limit of the candidate who want to apply for the post should be between 20 to 28 years.
TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2024: Combined CCE II exam registration for 2327 posts begins at tnpsc.gov.in, direct link here
The educational qualification includes a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.
RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Number of vacancies increased by three times, official notice here
The selection process comprises of preliminary examination and main examination. The prelims examination will comprise of 100 questions and the marks will be 100. The time duration will be for 60 minutes. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. The main examination will comprise of 190 questions and total marks is 200. The time duration is for 160 minutes. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News