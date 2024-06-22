 IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024 notification awaited: Where, how to apply for CRP Clerks XIV - Hindustan Times
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024 notification awaited: Where, how to apply for CRP Clerks XIV

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 22, 2024 02:58 PM IST

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024 notification is awaited. Check where and how to apply for CRP Clerks XIV.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will release the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024 notification in due course of time. Candidates who want to apply for CRP Clerks XIV can do it through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024: Where, how to apply for CRP Clerks XIV
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024: Where, how to apply for CRP Clerks XIV

As per past trends, the IBPS Clerk notification is released in June- July. The online examination is likely conducted in August/ September, and the main examination is in October/November.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024: How to apply

All the interested candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves first.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The age limit of the candidate who want to apply for the post should be between 20 to 28 years.

The educational qualification includes a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

The selection process comprises of preliminary examination and main examination. The prelims examination will comprise of 100 questions and the marks will be 100. The time duration will be for 60 minutes. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. The main examination will comprise of 190 questions and total marks is 200. The time duration is for 160 minutes. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
