 RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Number of vacancies increased by three times, official notice here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Number of vacancies increased by three times, official notice here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Bishal Kalita
Jun 19, 2024 06:19 PM IST

RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: The recruitment drive, which was originally proposed for 5696 vacancies, will be now held for 18799 vacancies.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Wednesday announced that the number of vacancies for the ongoing recruitment drive for Assistant Loco Pilots (RRB ALP recruitment under CEN 01/2024) has been increased by more than three times. The recruitment drive, which was originally proposed for 5696 vacancies, will be now held for 18799 vacancies, reads a notice displayed on the official website of RRB Chandigarh - rrbcdg.gov.in.

Mumbai weather: Mumbai's local train services on the Central Railway were affected after an overhead equipment pole between Thane and Mulund stations got bent due to strong winds. (HT photo/ Praful Gangurde)
Mumbai weather: Mumbai's local train services on the Central Railway were affected after an overhead equipment pole between Thane and Mulund stations got bent due to strong winds. (HT photo/ Praful Gangurde)

The decision has been taken in view of the “additional demand received from Zonal Railways,” the RRB said.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“Necessary notice indicating RRB wise community wise breakup of vacancies shall be displayed on website subsequently,” it added.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Candidates will be allowed to revise choices

The board informed that candidates who have already applied for the recruitment process will be given an opportunity to revise their choices after further details are published. It has asked them to keep visiting the websites of their respective RRBs for further updates.

The selection of candidates for these posts will be done in five stages, as per the recruitment notice published earlier this year.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Selection process includes 5 stages

The first two stages are Computer Based Tests – CBT 1 and CBT 2. The third stage will be a Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) which will be followed by Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (ME). There will be a negative marking in both CBT 1 and 2. One third of the total marks allotted to a question will be deducted if the answer is incorrect. However, there is no negative marking in the CBAT.

To check the detailed notification, click here.

For the notification about increased vacancies, click here.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Employment News / RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Number of vacancies increased by three times, official notice here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On