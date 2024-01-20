RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Apply for 5696 Assistant Loco Pilot posts from today

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will begin the online application process for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) vacancies today. Candidates can visit the official websites of their respective RRBs or use the link given below to apply for the post. RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Registration for 5696 Assistant Loco Pilot posts begins today

As per the notification, the application deadline is February 19.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Direct link to apply

Vacancies: The total number of vacancies under all RRBs which will be filled in this recruitment drive is 5,696.

Age limit: Candidates who are in the age group of 18-30 years as on July 1, 2024 can apply for the Assistant Loco Pilot post. Relaxation in the upper age limit has been provided to reserved category candidates.

Application fee: The application fee is ₹250 for SC, ST, ex-Servicemen, Female, Transgender, Minority, EBC category candidates for all others, it is ₹500.

Selection process: The recruitment process involves five stages: first stage Computer Based Test (CBT 1), second stage (CBT 2), Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (ME).

B: Documents required: Documents required along with the application are: Recent, color passport photo taken against a white background, in JPEG format and within the size of 30-70 KB; scanned signature in JPEG and of 30-70 KB size; and SC, ST certificate in PDF format, the size of which should not be more than 500 kb. The SC, ST certificate is required for the purpose of free train travel pass.

RRB has asked candidates to keep at least 12 copies of the photograph as it will be required in later stages as well.

For further details such as eligibility, qualification, exam pattern and syllabus, check the notice here.