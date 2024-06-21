TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2024: Combined CCE II exam registration for 2327 posts begins at tnpsc.gov.in, direct link here
TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2024 registration begins for 2327 posts. Direct link and official notification here.
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has started the registration process for TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2024 on June 20, 2024. Candidates who want apply for Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) can find the direct link through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.
The last date to apply is till July 19, 2024. The application correction window will open on July 24 to July 26, 2024. The preliminary examination will be conducted on September 14, 2024 in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. This recruitment drive will fill up 2327 posts in the organisation.
Vacancy Details
- Group II Services: 507 posts
- Group IIA Services: 1820 posts
Direct link to apply for TNPSC Group 2
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) comprises of two successive stages (i) Common Preliminary Examination (ii) Separate Main examination for Group II and Group IIA Services, except for the post of Forester in Forest Department and TAFCORN for which selection will be made in three successive stages (i) Common Preliminary Examination (ii) Main Examination and (iii) Endurance Test.
How to apply
- Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.
- Click on apply online link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to again click on apply online.
- Again a new page will open.
- Click on TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2024 apply link.
- Enter the registration details and click on submit.
- Once done, fill the login details and make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
