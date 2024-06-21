TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2024: Combined CCE II exam registration for 2327 posts begins at tnpsc.gov.in, direct link here

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has started the registration process for TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2024 on June 20, 2024. Candidates who want apply for Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) can find the direct link through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2024: Combined CCE II exam registration begins, link here

The last date to apply is till July 19, 2024. The application correction window will open on July 24 to July 26, 2024. The preliminary examination will be conducted on September 14, 2024 in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. This recruitment drive will fill up 2327 posts in the organisation.

Vacancy Details

Group II Services: 507 posts

Group IIA Services: 1820 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) comprises of two successive stages (i) Common Preliminary Examination (ii) Separate Main examination for Group II and Group IIA Services, except for the post of Forester in Forest Department and TAFCORN for which selection will be made in three successive stages (i) Common Preliminary Examination (ii) Main Examination and (iii) Endurance Test.

How to apply